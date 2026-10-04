5 40V Ryobi Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Over the past couple of decades, Ryobi has established itself as one of the biggest players in the cordless power tool market. The brand has staked its claim alongside brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt largely because it continues to manufacture products that deliver a solid mix of power, durability, and innovation to consumers. The often does so at a relatively budget-friendly price point too.
At this point in the history of the Techtronic Industries-owned outfit, you can pretty much find a tool to use in any of your DIY projects. If you're a fan of the brand, you likely know that Ryobi features two primary families of Lithium-ion powered devices, those that are fueled by an 18V battery pack and those that feature 40V power.
The price difference between two tool families tends to be noticeable to say the least, with the latter group of devices often costing more than their 18V counterparts. There are also fewer 40V options available to consumers, with Ryobi currently featuring just over 85 tools in that set. Price point aside, if you're looking for some visceral punch in your yard and home projects, tools in the 40V family are intended to provide all you need. Some are even priced in a way that won't break your DIY budget. Here's a few Ryobi 40V tools priced under $150 that we think are worthy of your power tool collection.
40V EZCLEAN Power Cleaner - $99
A good power washer is one of those tools that can be put to use in any number of jobs around the house, from rinsing hardscaped areas to cleaning patio furniture, cars, and even gutters. Despite the versatility, the tools are often still seen as a luxury by some, in part because high-end models tend to be both bulky and pricey.
Sticker price alone should make Ryobi's 40V EazyClean an intriguing option, with the tool currently selling for just $129. It should be noted that this is not a pressure washer in the traditional sense, as it does not operate with a built-in pump. That pump-less design does lead to what some users claim is a certain power deficiency compared to other styles of power washer, with the EazyClean maxing out at 600 PSI. Some users also complain about battery runtimes, though those numbers can be impacted by purchasing higher Ah battery packs.
Still, some users — including YouTubers like Adventures on Tour – praise the EazyClean for its ease of use and effectiveness on the smaller jobs it's designed to handle. They also appreciate its versatility, as it can hook directly to a water hose, draw water through a siphon hose attachment, or from a direct bottle attachment. Those options make the 40V EazyClean more of a portable option than several other power cleaners in the market, and if you're looking for such a device for lighter cleaning projects, it could be an ideal option.
40V 2AH Lithium Battery - $139
While Ryobi didn't invent Lithium-ion technology, the brand has leaned fully into product lines that rely on those battery packs to provide the power its tools need to perform. Though said batteries have a reputation for sometimes showing up unable to charge, Ryobi's Lithium-ion batteries are still well-regarded enough that its battery-powered tools remian popular with consumers.
Like rechargeable Lithium-ion battery packs from most other brands, Ryobi's aren't exactly cheap. In fact, they often cost more than the tools that they power. Case in point, a single 40V battery with a 2Ah rating will set you back a cool $139 if you buy it directly from Ryobi. But even at that price, we'd argue that such a battery is beyond worthy of adding to your collection, as there will inevitably come a time when you find yourself halfway through your work and holding a 40V tool with a dead battery attached.
Sure, you could always take a break and wait for that battery to charge back up, but most DIYers would be quick top point out exactly how frustrating that can be. Thus, it can be wise to have at least one extra battery around so you can keep working while the other charges. With Ryobi's Cool Core design and power enhancing Intellicell tech, Ryobi's 2Ah battery has earned solid marks from shoppers, who've given it a rating of 4.5 stars. And on the off-chance your new battery does show up defective, Ryobi should replace it free of charge.
300W Power Source/Charger - $119
There are lots of opinions out there about how many Ryobi Lithium-ion batteries you actually need on hand to accomplish the tasks you bought them for. And as we just noted, at some point in your Ryobi tool ownership cycle, you're going to find yourself in need of a way to charge those batteries. While smaller chargers do exist, we're tabbing this Ryobi 300W Power Source Charger as worthy of your collection as it offers what will likely be a welcome bit of versatility in your charging routine.
That means it can be used to charge devices other than a Ryobi 40V battery. In a pinch, it can even operate as a legit power source for other corded devices. As for the device's 40V charging capabilities, Ryobi claims the Power Source can provide a full charge to a 4Ah battery in about 105 minutes. The brand also claims that, with a charged 4Ah battery attached, it can power a 32-inch television for four hours, or a 20-watt fan for six.
With the same battery, the 300W Power Source can also charge a 4Wh mobile device up to seven times, or a 50Wh laptop twice, doing so via its various USB ports. It's even compatible with Ryobi solar panels for solar charging, which is great for outdoor activities. Users seem to agree, rating the tool at 5 stars on its Ryobi product page, with many claiming it came in more than handy during power outages, or when working and camping off the grid.
40V 10 Pole Saw - $149
Chainsaws can be intimidating for some homeowners, but if you have trees on your property, they can be about as indispensable an addition to your yard care arsenal as you can imagine. Limbs fall off of those trees, after all, and when they're laying in the yard, you may need to cut them down to get them out of the way. Apart from that, it's all but given that you will, on occasion, have a limb or two still attached to a tree that needs to be trimmed back.
In the latter instance, a standard chainsaw may not suffice, as many of those limbs may be too high to reach. To fell those particular limbs, a pole saw like Ryobi's 10-inch 40V model may be the best $149 tool for the job. For reference, the 10-inch notation there refers to the size of the saw blade and not the length of the pole it's attached to. That pole actually extends up to 9.5-feet, meaning you may be able to cut limbs roughly 10-feet off the ground.
Per Ryobi, the 10-inch saw blade should be able to cut through limbs up to 8-inches in diameter. With a fully charged 2Ah 40V battery powering the in-line motor, you get gas-level power that can make up to 70 cuts. With 181 users reviewing the tool on Ryobi's site, it also fronts a 4.7-star rating, with most agreeing the device lives up to the manufacturer's claims, even as a few noted occasional jamming and other minor issues.
40V Attachment Capable Power Head Kit - $149
If you're not looking to purchase a dozen or so different tools for your home collection, Ryobi does offer a sort of one-size-fits-all option among its 40V offerings via its Expand-it family of devices. That line up offers roughly 10 different head attachments that can be powered by a single power head, including everything from an edger and a hedge trimmer to a blower and a snow brush.
Apart from being a legit space-saving option in your garage or shed, it should go without saying that your yard care and clean up regimen will benefit generously from a little 40V power, which Ryobi provides via this 40V Power Head Kit. Unlike the other tools we've listed here, the $149 sticker price on this Power Head actually includes a battery, with Ryobi providing a 4Ah 40V power pack and charger at that price. That battery is a One+ tool, by the way, which means you can use it to power any other Ryobi 40V devices you have stored away in your garage. The Power Head is also backed by Ryobi's 3-year manufacturer's warranty.
Those who've purchased the 40V Power Head kit appear to be pretty happy with the device as well, with almost 200 users rating it at 4.7 stars on its product page. Per the reviews, power, runtime, and versatility are the big selling points for this particular Ryobi 40V tool, with many praising the tool for the ease with which the attachments can be switched. A few reviewers did, however, note overheating and performance issues with certain attachments.
How we got here
There are currently more than 85 different devices included in Ryobi's 40V powered family of tools. As the title of this article explains, we clearly utilized price point as a primary way to make our selections for the 40V tools included here. Once we established the $150 cap, however, the "worth adding to your collection" became an important secondary qualifier that required us to account for a product's esteem among real-world users who have put each tool to the test in the field. To that end, user reviews played a big part in singling these tools out among their 40V counterparts.