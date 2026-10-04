5 40V Ryobi Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection

Over the past couple of decades, Ryobi has established itself as one of the biggest players in the cordless power tool market. The brand has staked its claim alongside brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt largely because it continues to manufacture products that deliver a solid mix of power, durability, and innovation to consumers. The often does so at a relatively budget-friendly price point too.

At this point in the history of the Techtronic Industries-owned outfit, you can pretty much find a tool to use in any of your DIY projects. If you're a fan of the brand, you likely know that Ryobi features two primary families of Lithium-ion powered devices, those that are fueled by an 18V battery pack and those that feature 40V power.

The price difference between two tool families tends to be noticeable to say the least, with the latter group of devices often costing more than their 18V counterparts. There are also fewer 40V options available to consumers, with Ryobi currently featuring just over 85 tools in that set. Price point aside, if you're looking for some visceral punch in your yard and home projects, tools in the 40V family are intended to provide all you need. Some are even priced in a way that won't break your DIY budget. Here's a few Ryobi 40V tools priced under $150 that we think are worthy of your power tool collection.