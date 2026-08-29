How Many Batteries Do You Really Need For Your Ryobi Tools?

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Ryobi power tools can be found in tool kits and garages throughout the world. So too can the lithium-ion batteries that power them, though it's a safe bet that the number of power packs from the Techtronic Industries-owned brand varies significantly from one household to the next.

That number will no doubt fluctuate based on the number and style of power tools in each owner's arsenal. When it comes to Ryobi batteries, however, most fans of the brand likely find themselves asking "how many is enough" on a fairly regular basis. I've asked it a few times myself, as I have accumulated a handful of Ryobi tools in recent years. The bulk of those tools are from the 40V lineup, but a few are also from the 18V line.

As I've gotten comfortable with Ryobi tools and their power packs, I've come to believe there's not a "right" number of batteries for users to have because it largely depends on the tools you use and how you use them. At present, I have three 40V batteries, one 2Ah, one 4Ah, and one 6Ah. The latter I use primarily with a Ryobi lawn mower and tend to have a little power left over whenever I mow. The other two came with a Ryobi blower and chainsaw, and those tools are used more sparingly. I do use all three batteries on the regular, however, and I've found that a little power pack management is essential in managing my power needs.