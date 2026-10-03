These 5 Flip Phones Are Still Worth Buying

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It's been several years since the golden age of flip phones; ever since the Motorola Razr V3's several-year stint as the best-selling phone in the U.S. was ended by the iPhone 3G, we've been living in a smartphone world. Nowadays, when someone talks about flip phones, they're talking about the best foldable phones, many of which share a clamshell form factor with the classic cells of yore.

However, several tech brands are bringing back the old-school flip phone, meaning there are still a few options which are readily available to buy and, more importantly, are still worth buying. Today's flip phones combine the iconic form factor with modern features like 5G connectivity, Android operating systems and touch screens. They're aimed at a range of users; some are made for seniors who need something simple, others are designed for adventurers who need something rugged, or fashionistas who'd like to complete that classic noughties look with a folder phone.

Unfortunately, finding the right flip phone to buy can be a little difficult. A simple search online won't just bring up new models, but also older devices still on sale, as well as folding clamshell phones and refurbished or second-hand models. But below, you'll find five relatively new flip phones, all of which are still on sale and have been chosen as they fit different niches or have unique selling points.