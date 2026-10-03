These 5 Flip Phones Are Still Worth Buying
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It's been several years since the golden age of flip phones; ever since the Motorola Razr V3's several-year stint as the best-selling phone in the U.S. was ended by the iPhone 3G, we've been living in a smartphone world. Nowadays, when someone talks about flip phones, they're talking about the best foldable phones, many of which share a clamshell form factor with the classic cells of yore.
However, several tech brands are bringing back the old-school flip phone, meaning there are still a few options which are readily available to buy and, more importantly, are still worth buying. Today's flip phones combine the iconic form factor with modern features like 5G connectivity, Android operating systems and touch screens. They're aimed at a range of users; some are made for seniors who need something simple, others are designed for adventurers who need something rugged, or fashionistas who'd like to complete that classic noughties look with a folder phone.
Unfortunately, finding the right flip phone to buy can be a little difficult. A simple search online won't just bring up new models, but also older devices still on sale, as well as folding clamshell phones and refurbished or second-hand models. But below, you'll find five relatively new flip phones, all of which are still on sale and have been chosen as they fit different niches or have unique selling points.
TCL Flip 4
When you think about TCL, you probably think about the cheap TVs it sells, its NxtPaper phones and tablets, or the various tech brands owned by TCL. But it's also prolific at releasing new flip phones, like the TCL Flip 4, which is one of the most advanced models on this list. It costs $99, so it's cheaper than most smartphones, yet comes with some useful features.
The TCL Flip 4 is a 5G phone, which not only means that it has a high-speed connection, but also ensures it remains working now that older standards like 3G have shut down. Advances in battery capacity mean it has a huge 3,000mAh power pack (the Razr V3 had a 680mAh battery), and it uses noise cancellation technology to ensure people can hear you when you're on a call with them. It also has email and web browser apps, so you can stay relatively connected, and a cover display to see notifications.
Online, the Flip 4 has proven popular, with Redditors praising its display and speakers as better than those on other feature phones, and noting that its smart features mean you're not getting a substantially lesser experience than you would on a smartphone. Tech reviewers are similarly impressed; PCMag gave it a 4-star review. However, a 3.6-star average on Amazon stems from several complaints that the device is locked to a provider and sometimes arrives in shoddy packaging.
Blu Flex
Budget phone brand Blu has a mixed reputation, once having its phones banned on Amazon over spyware concerns (an issue that has since been fixed). But if you're willing to take a chance on the company, you'll find one of the cheapest flip phones on the market. The Blu Flex costs just $30, so it's perfect for those looking for an affordable backup device, or a simple piece of tech that won't break the bank.
The Blu Flex connects over 4G networks and has a lot of storage for a flip phone: it has 8GB by default, but a microSD card slot lets you get up to 128GB of space. It was designed to be sporty yet durable, and its screen is a little smaller than the TCL Flip 4's. However, it misses a few tools that some might find useful, like an FM radio.
Despite Blu's middling reputation, users seem impressed with the Blu Flex, praising it for offering a lot for its low price. Redditors generally describe it as great for basic flip-phone tasks, though many single out the camera as performing poorly. On Walmart's website, buyer reviews praise it as being a great, simple device for children or seniors. Just note: online, many Blu Flex mobiles are locked to certain providers, but some unlocked units are available too.
Unifone S22
If you're looking to buy a flip phone because you want something durable and hardy, to last a long time or keep working through an adventure, then you'll want to consider the Unifone S22. Though pricier than the previous devices at $163.99, it's essentially a folding version of the best rugged smartphones you can buy, as it's designed for longevity.
The Unifone S22 has an IP68 rating, which, as our IP rating guide states, means it's protected from dust ingress and immersion in more than a meter of water. Its hardy shell also protects it against drops. Unlike other options on this list, the phone also has a touch screen and the Android operating system, so it'll feel much more like a smartphone than the alternatives.
Now, it may be hardy, but the Unifone S22 isn't perfect. It only works with certain providers, as detailed in the product listing, and is tagged on Amazon as a frequently returned item. Buyer reviews are mixed to positive at 3.5 stars, but some people have found the phone doesn't last as long as they'd hoped, and comment that the addition of Android (and, by extension, the Play Store and its apps) means that the phone isn't great as a device for digital detoxing.
HMD Barbie Phone
There's a long history of Barbie-themed tech, like the Barbie B2 Touchscreen MP3 player and cameras mounted into Barbies which a cinematographer used to film a short movie. About a year after the popular live-action 2023 movie, prolific flip-phone maker HMD Global (which has made Nokia devices) released the HMD Barbie Phone.
This pink spin on the HMD 2660 Flip is, like the original model, designed as a digital detox device, without social media access. Costing $99.99, it's a rival to the TCL Flip 4, but the Barbie branding might supersede specs as the deciding factor in buying it. It has all the core connectivity features like texting and internet, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can use it for wired music. Like the outside, the software has seen a Barbie makeover, with a user interface and icons that look like those the iconic character would use. The flair even extends to the range of back cases and charms that come with the phone.
People who've bought the Barbie phone have found it a little expensive for a device without some of the TCL's features, but also a fun, novel way to embark on a digital detox, and one that performs its tasks well. However, some professional reviews criticized its camera and screen as weak.
Lively Jitterbug Flip3
Like the Unifone, the Lively Jitterbug Flip3 is designed for one specific audience. In this case, it's seniors who need a way to remain in contact with others but who may not find smartphones easy to use. It costs $79.99, so it's not the most affordable option out there, but you're getting some unique features to justify the price tag.
For one, the Jitterbug has a large Help button, which can be pressed to easily connect to the company's Urgent Response helpline (if you're on a certain plan). It and the other buttons are designed to be large and easy to press, so there's no fiddly typing here. Its screen has a heightened contrast ratio so text is easier to read, and the Lively Link app lets friends or family monitor the state of the Jitterbug owner.
So it's designed to be useful not just for the owner, but for their family or carers too, just like the Jitterbug Flip2, an older, and typically more affordable, option. Online, some buyers have expressed disappointment that you have to use Lively's own cell plans on the Flip3, and some Reddit users say the company's customer service is lacking, but others have recommended the brand's devices for their easy-to-use designs.