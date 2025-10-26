5 Of The Cheapest TCL TVs You Can Buy In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying a new TV doesn't have to break the bank. In our ranking of major TV brands, TCL took the fourth place spot, beaten only by Sony, Samsung, and LG. And yet, it's among the cheapest of the major brands, with a range of models you can buy for $300 or less. Despite their low prices, these budget TVs aren't short on features. Since 2023, TCL TV buyers have also been able to pick from a choice of two different operating systems, either Roku TV or Amazon's Fire TV.
Both Roku and Fire TV have their advantages and drawbacks, but no matter which one you pick, you'll be able to access all of your favorite streaming platforms alongside a slew of free channels. If you're looking for an affordable alternative to the big-name brands and only have minimal budget for your next TV, these TCL TVs might be worth considering, since they're all among the cheapest that the brand has to offer.
TCL 40-Inch Class S3 with Roku TV (40S350R)
While there are a few settings that you should probably change on any Roku TV, the setup process for the TCL 40-Inch 40S350R is generally pretty straightforward. Its operating system already features a variety of streaming apps, and the TV can easily be paired with your home assistant of choice if you prefer to control it hands-free. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.
If you have an iPhone or iPad, then the hassle of finding a wire to connect to the TV will also be a thing of the past, since TCL's latest TVs support Apple Airplay 2. The feature allows you to share videos and photos from your camera roll or streaming services straight from your phone. Android users aren't left out either, as screen mirroring is also supported.
Like most of the cheapest TCL TVs, the 40-inch panel offers 1080p resolution. This is one of the main drawbacks of buying a TV at this price point — most pricier displays offer a 4K resolution, and if you're already used to 4K, you'll likely be able to tell the difference. However, if you can live without the extra pixels, there's plenty to like about the 40S350R. At the time of writing, it's available for a list price of $229.99 on Amazon.
TCL 32-Inch Class S3 with Roku TV (32S350R)
Many modern TVs feature screen sizes of 40 inches or more, but if you're looking for a TV for a smaller room, there are plenty of more compact budget options still available. The TCL 32-Inch 32S350R TV retails for $149.99 on Amazon and features a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. For gamers, it also offers a dedicated gaming mode, which promises minimal input lag, plus three HDMI ports, including one ARC port.
The TV's bezel-less design gives it a premium look that's reminiscent of the best TVs from top brands, although its pair of 5W speakers can't match the power that pricier rivals can deliver. TCL offers its Class S3 TVs with both Roku TV and Fire TV, with this particular model sporting the former. If you're not already familiar with Roku TV, it's worth delving a little deeper into its features list, since it offers several hidden features that many users won't be aware of.
TCL 40-Inch Class S3 with Fire TV (40S350F)
Anyone who prefers Amazon's TV OS to Roku's will find plenty of options in TCL's range, including the TCL 40-Inch 40S350F TV. It packs the same panel as the 40S350R, with the only major difference being its operating system. At the time of writing, it's also cheaper than its sibling, with a retail price of $149.99 on Amazon.
Virtually every modern TCL TV offers a bevy of connectivity options, and the 40S350F is no different. As well as being compatible with three popular home assistants — Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant — it also features two HDMI ports for consoles or other devices.
One of those ports is an ARC port, so if you're also shopping for a budget-friendly sound bar you can minimize the number of cables in your setup. If you're not, then you'll be relying on the TV's dual 10W speakers to deliver the soundtrack to your shows, movies, and games. They're offered with Clear Voice and Enhanced Bass modes to deliver punchier sound across a variety of media.
TCL 32-Inch Class S3 with Fire TV (32S350F)
Getting a brand-new TV for $132.99 is a good deal however you cut it, but the TCL 32-Inch 32S350F TV is an even better offer than most, since it packs many of the same features as the brand's pricier models. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, as well as supporting Apple AirPlay.
The TV's built-in Fire TV OS offers access to a wealth of streaming options, and thanks to its dual HDMI ports, you can also connect it to games consoles, receivers, and sound bars. For the latter, you'll want to use the single ARC-compatible HDMI port.
The 1080p LED screen features a refresh rate of 60Hz, just like the pricier models in the Class S3 line. A pair of 8W speakers handle audio duties. Like all TCL TVs, the 32S350F is backed by a one-year limited manufacturers' warranty for added peace of mind.
TCL 55-Inch Class S5 with Fire TV (55S551F)
A 32-inch or 40-inch screen might work just fine in a smaller room, but if you're looking for a TV to fill a larger space, you'll want to size up a little. That's where the TCL 55-Inch 55S551F TV comes in: it offers additional screen acreage, but it's still available for under $300. Specifically, it's available for $259.99 on Amazon at the time of writing.
It hails from TCL's Class S5 line, which means there are a few key differences between it and the Class S3 models found elsewhere in this list. The display has a 4K resolution rather than the 1080p resolution of the brand's cheapest TVs, and the 55S551F also features Dolby Atmos audio. Meanwhile, its HDR Pro+ promises to make high-resolution content pop with more vivid colors and details. The panel's refresh rate is boosted to 120Hz in gaming mode, while MEMC Frame Insertion technology offers additional visual clarity for the fastest-paced games.