5 Of The Cheapest TCL TVs You Can Buy In 2025

While there are a few settings that you should probably change on any Roku TV, the setup process for the TCL 40-Inch 40S350R is generally pretty straightforward. Its operating system already features a variety of streaming apps, and the TV can easily be paired with your home assistant of choice if you prefer to control it hands-free. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

If you have an iPhone or iPad, then the hassle of finding a wire to connect to the TV will also be a thing of the past, since TCL's latest TVs support Apple Airplay 2. The feature allows you to share videos and photos from your camera roll or streaming services straight from your phone. Android users aren't left out either, as screen mirroring is also supported.

Like most of the cheapest TCL TVs, the 40-inch panel offers 1080p resolution. This is one of the main drawbacks of buying a TV at this price point — most pricier displays offer a 4K resolution, and if you're already used to 4K, you'll likely be able to tell the difference. However, if you can live without the extra pixels, there's plenty to like about the 40S350R. At the time of writing, it's available for a list price of $229.99 on Amazon.