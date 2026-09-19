3 Tech Brands Owned By TCL
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Founded in 1981, TCL is one of the world's best-known consumer electronics companies and is an especially big name in the TV market, not just in the U.S. but on the global stage as well. In the U.S. market alone, TCL is among the top smart TV brands based on customer satisfaction, a testament to how good its sets are.
TCL has a reputation for making budget-friendly TVs that undercut market leaders like Samsung, Sony, and LG, but the company makes more than just televisions. It also makes smartphones, sound bars, laptops, home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, and other consumer technology products.
TCL's business also includes several brands that contribute to its international reach. As of this writing, TCL owns several tech brands that sell products under their own names. So, if you're in certain markets, you might have even bought a product from the brand without ever realizing it.
RayNeo
RayNeo is TCL's consumer brand that specializes in augmented reality (AR) glasses. The brand is relatively young — it was established in 2021 – but its roots within TCL go back several years. RayNeo was incubated by TCL Electronics, so it wasn't an acquisition, and it traces its origins to 2017. The company's entry into the market was well-timed, coinciding with the launch of many consumer-focused AR smart glasses.
Despite being a relatively young tech brand, RayNeo has achieved a lot in that time and is ranked among the top OEM suppliers as of 2026. According to Counterpoint Research, an analytics firm, RayNeo ranked first in shipments in the video-centric AR smart glasses segment in the second half of 2025, accounting for a dominant 42% share.
As of this writing, RayNeo's AR smart glasses cover a wide price range, from $269 to $1,299. It includes pure AR glasses in the Air series for budget-focused shoppers, such as the RayNeo Air 3s, 2s, and 2, and models that combine AR and AI, such as the $1,299 RayNeo X3 Pro. Additionally, the company sells various accessories meant to complement its AR glasses.
Palm
Remember the Palm name from the '90s? Well, TCL currently owns the iconic brand. TCL acquired Palm in 2014 and announced plans to revive the brand in 2015. The first TCL-made Palm phone launched in 2018 with a tiny 3.3-inch screen and Android under the hood. However, the Palm phone was simply an accessory to your existing smartphone, as it couldn't make calls on its own. Unfortunately, close to a decade after TCL released its first Palm phone, the TV giant has done nothing with the Palm brand.
Palm was founded in the U.S. in 1992 by Jeff Hawkins and began by making PDAs, then later transitioned to the smartphone market in 2002. However, its decline in the smartphone market eventually led to HP acquiring the brand in 2010 for $1.2 billion. Roughly a year after HP's acquisition, the company shut down Palm's hardware business due to terrible sales.
Unlike HP, which was bold enough to announce it was shutting down Palm's hardware business, TCL hasn't said a word about the brand's future. As of this writing, the Palm.com website still lists that one device from 2018, nearly 10 years later, and there haven't been any updates about TCL's revival plans for the Palm brand since then.
iFFALCON
TCL is already ranked among the major TV brands on the market, but it also has a subsidiary called iFFALCON that does the same. Established in 2017, iFFALCON is wholly owned by TCL and first launched its products in India in 2018, then began expansion to Europe in 2022, followed by the Latin American and North American markets in 2025.
The company has already hit several milestones since being founded. For example, its TV sales surpassed the 2 million mark in 2023, roughly five years after its founding. And as of September 2026, the brand says it has a presence in 43 markets globally, including the U.S. The brand's TV catalog consists of three ranges: the F, U, and S series, with some models using Mini LED or QLED display technology.
Its TVs are available in various sizes, ranging from 32 inches to 98 inches. However, it doesn't offer as many TV models as its parent company. While the brand's portfolio currently consists of smart TVs, the company intends to expand into the smart home appliance market as well.