3 Tech Brands Owned By TCL

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Founded in 1981, TCL is one of the world's best-known consumer electronics companies and is an especially big name in the TV market, not just in the U.S. but on the global stage as well. In the U.S. market alone, TCL is among the top smart TV brands based on customer satisfaction, a testament to how good its sets are.

TCL has a reputation for making budget-friendly TVs that undercut market leaders like Samsung, Sony, and LG, but the company makes more than just televisions. It also makes smartphones, sound bars, laptops, home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, and other consumer technology products.

TCL's business also includes several brands that contribute to its international reach. As of this writing, TCL owns several tech brands that sell products under their own names. So, if you're in certain markets, you might have even bought a product from the brand without ever realizing it.