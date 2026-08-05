4 Tech Brands Bringing Back The Old-School Flip Phone
When smartphones hit shelves almost two decades ago, few could have predicted flip phones would ever see a renaissance. However, young people have been embracing old school phones and various other forms of "retro" tech in recent years. Theories explaining this trend abound. Perhaps a generation that's grown up constantly connected is best equipped to recognize the potential dangers of modern tech, and is turning to simpler solutions accordingly. Maybe this is just a case of young folks ironically adopting the devices of older generations. Regardless, tech companies have taken note of the increased demand for flip phones, introducing models inspired by the cell phones that reigned supreme before the age of the smartphone.
Some of today's flip phones are essentially just smartphones with uniquely compact designs. The only similarity they have to old school flip phones is, well, the fact that they can be flipped open and closed. Those don't qualify. We're interested in phone manufacturers making flip phones that recall the basic functionality of mobile devices that dominated during the first 10 years or so of the aughts. If these experiments are successful, the resurgence of flip phones could prove to be much more than just a passing fad.
The Nokia 2720 Flip blends classic design with some modern touches
Our first example of a mainstream phone brand releasing a retro slip-style device demonstrates how some companies are responding to demand for less intrusive phones while still preserving some modern capabilities and functionality. Nokia's 2720 Flip features two screens. An outer screen lets a user know who's contacting them when they receive a call or text. Users can flip the phone open to access a larger interior screen that provides access to expanded features.
Technically, the device already comes preloaded with Facebook and other social apps. It also still gives users the option of downloading some additional apps. As such, it's not exactly a purist's version of a classic flip phone.
However, it does boast real buttons instead of a touch screen, as well as durable design that will instantly trigger a spark of nostalgia in anyone who remembers the cell phones of a couple decades ago. Rather than being a gimmick, the phone's design has actually earned it the prestigious iF Design Award.
These types of flip phones may strike the ideal balance for today's users. To a reasonably significant degree, this device matches the look and functionality of a classic flip phone. It also accounts for the habits of the modern user, allowing them to access basic social apps and games to a greater extent than they could have with a real flip phone from 2006.
The Commodore Callback is a flip phone for those who prefer to avoid doomscrolling
Not everyone in the market for a retro device will find the Nokia 2720 Flip appealing. While some users may appreciate being able to enjoy the simplicity of a flip phone without having to sacrifice social media access, others may specifically be looking for devices that guard against doomscrolling.
The upcoming Commodore Callback may be exactly what such users want. Like Nokia's model, its design mirrors that of a pre-smartphone mobile device. Yet unlike the Nokia flip phone, the Commodore Callback doesn't allow users to access social media apps or a web browser via the phone.
Commodore advertises the device as the perfect middle ground between smartphones and "dumb" phones. A smartphone promotes a degree of tech engagement that many are starting to view as unhealthy. However, a truly retro phone wouldn't let users take impressive photos or use messaging apps, limiting its value.
The Commodore Callback aims to deliver the modern features that most users likely still want while doing away with the features that may not be ideal for mental health. For example, with the Callback, a user can still send messages via apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, but they can't open Instagram or TikTok for mindless scrolling.
The Callback can also play music. While there are a few nostalgic items on the market for audiophiles who miss dedicated mobile MP3 players, not everyone looking for a classic flip phone will also be yearning for the days of the iPod and Zune. Because of this, the capacity to play HD audio is a smartphone-era feature this retro device still offers.
The Light Flip aims to offer an ethical phone
The Light Flip is an alternative to the Commodore Callback. Like the Callback, it leverages what users may consider truly valuable about modern tech, offering various features that true flip phones of the past couldn't offer. These include music playback functionality, predictive text, navigation tools, a weather app, and other such features that wouldn't have been available on the phones of two decades ago.
Otherwise, it's another flip phone that keeps users off the internet and social apps. Light promotes the device as an answer to the increasingly AI-oriented focus of major tech giants. While tech companies appear to be rushing into the AI era with a speed that can only be described by some users as "tone deaf," companies like Light claim their goal is to give users their free time back and without the ethical dilemmas surrounding supporting AI tools. Ideally, a device like the Light Flip will let users stay connected without making them feel addicted.
Features-wise, it's fairly similar to the Commodore Callback. Design-wise, it offers a slightly more minimalist, modern style. This difference may appeal to users who prefer visual simplicity.
The Sonim XP3plus is built for durability
The Sonim XP3plus earns a spot on this list because it highlights a potential market for flip phones that's easy to overlook if you're an average consumer. While plenty may long for the basic connectivity a classic flip phone offers, their work might also require them to carry a reliable device that can withstand wear-and-tear.
The Sonim XP3plus is a prime example of a flip phone designed specifically for such users. It's resistant to various chemicals, designed to withstand drops and impacts, waterproof, and both puncture-resistant and pressure-resistant. There's even a model without a camera for certain government workers and others whose jobs, due to their sensitive natures, don't allow them to have cameras on hand at job sites.
Again, it's far too early to know whether flip phones will make a real comeback, or whether this is just a passing trend. In the meantime, it's undeniably beneficial that consumers at least have options now. Some may never want to give up the convenience of a smartphone. However, for those who believe that constantly being able to scroll social apps and the web is ultimately harmful, these devices offer attractive alternatives.