4 Tech Brands Bringing Back The Old-School Flip Phone

Not everyone in the market for a retro device will find the Nokia 2720 Flip appealing. While some users may appreciate being able to enjoy the simplicity of a flip phone without having to sacrifice social media access, others may specifically be looking for devices that guard against doomscrolling.

The upcoming Commodore Callback may be exactly what such users want. Like Nokia's model, its design mirrors that of a pre-smartphone mobile device. Yet unlike the Nokia flip phone, the Commodore Callback doesn't allow users to access social media apps or a web browser via the phone.

Commodore advertises the device as the perfect middle ground between smartphones and "dumb" phones. A smartphone promotes a degree of tech engagement that many are starting to view as unhealthy. However, a truly retro phone wouldn't let users take impressive photos or use messaging apps, limiting its value.

The Commodore Callback aims to deliver the modern features that most users likely still want while doing away with the features that may not be ideal for mental health. For example, with the Callback, a user can still send messages via apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, but they can't open Instagram or TikTok for mindless scrolling.

The Callback can also play music. While there are a few nostalgic items on the market for audiophiles who miss dedicated mobile MP3 players, not everyone looking for a classic flip phone will also be yearning for the days of the iPod and Zune. Because of this, the capacity to play HD audio is a smartphone-era feature this retro device still offers.