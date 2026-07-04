The New Minimalist Flip Phone Gen Z Is Going To Love (And For Good Reason)

The necromancers over at Commodore have already resurrected the Commodore 64 in the form of the C64 Ultimate edition, a nostalgia-drenched recreation of the original hardware from the 1980s. With the launch of the new C64 Ultimate, Commodore declared that the device –- and the company itself –- is bringing retro computing back to the forefront.

The underlying intention is digital detoxing and a renewed focus on simpler tech. Commodore is encouraging users to disconnect from social media, the web, doom scrolling, and the almighty algorithm, and reconnect with the world around them. It's fitting, then, that Commodore's next digital detox device is a phone — a Y2K-inspired flip phone meant to be a middle ground between a dumb phone and a smartphone.

The Commodore Callback 8020 is a minimalist flip phone, designed to channel the techno-optimism of the early aughts –- Gen Z is going to love it, and here's why. In a recent YouGov poll 47% of adults under 30 claimed they are intentionally trying to reduce screen time. Gen Z has been scooping up older tech of late and disconnecting from screens coinciding with other trends. Even old iPods are in their crosshairs in an effort to get off the internet and make listening to music more intentional.