Gen-Z Is Buying Up Old-School iPods, And It's Not Hard To See Why

Trend cycles can certainly get stuck on repeat, and technology is no exception. One of the latest examples of retro tech getting caught in the shuffle is the Apple iPod. Pre-iPod Touch devices are getting a new lease of life across social media, with older devices like the iPod Classic selling for surprising amounts. Despite Apple declaring the iPod Nano dead and obsolete back in 2024, the hunger for reclaiming older media devices seems to only be growing. According to data shared by Back Market, refurbished iPod sales increased by an average of over 15% per year between 2022 and 2024 alone.

Once you've noticed it, it's easy to see the trend popping up across the internet. Over on TikTok, #iPod is home to more than 100,000 posts alone. Meanwhile, the r/iPod subreddit sees close to 100,000 weekly visitors at the time of writing. You could easily write this all off as another nostalgia-oriented trend, based less on practicality and more on aesthetics — especially the wider desire for Y2K fashion, Frutiger Aero design principles, and other almost-forgotten things from the not-so-distant past. However, it's clear that fashion and aesthetics aren't the only reasons why iPods are back in style.

In a way, iPods give you the option of unplugging. Not from tech altogether, of course — but from the internet. Listening to music on your smartphone makes it tough to disconnect, even if you use your streaming platform's offline listening options. You can still access apps, messages, and anything else that might distract you. Meanwhile, older-generation iPods take that off the table altogether, leaving you with just the music.