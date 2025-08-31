You Might Be Surprised By What Your Old iPod Is Worth Today

The way music was enjoyed by the masses changed when Apple released the first iPod in 2001. Until then, the majority of people still carried heavy MP3 players or Walkmans that could only hold a few tracks. It really felt like a giant leap into the future when all of a sudden you could fit "1,000 songs in your pocket." In addition to being a novel device, the iPod helped restore Apple's reputation following years of hardship and set the stage for the iPhone a few years later.

As with most things in life, all good things come to an end. After the introduction of the smartphone, iPods became obsolete almost overnight. Millions of them were sold, given to thrift shops, or put away in drawers never to be seen again after Apple formally discontinued the line in 2022. It may come as a surprise to you that those tiny music players could now be more than just sentimental mementos. Some are being sold for hundreds or even thousands of dollars online. On rare occasions, sought-after, unopened models have sold for more than a brand-new MacBook. You might want to dive into your storage to see if you have one lying around somewhere, as there may still be a use for your old iPod.