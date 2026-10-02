15 Military Helicopters That Are Faster Than The Black Hawk

The UH-60 Black Hawk is special because it has been part of the backbone of U.S. Army aviation since 1979, and with more than 5,000 airframes built, it remains one of the most widely flown military helicopters on the planet. The aircraft is also flown by the armed forces of Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Colombia, among others, and it exists in a range of variants — the UH-60A, UH-60L, UH-60M, and the S-70A — that have similar Sikorsky airframes, engines, and rotor systems.

Because the Black Hawk was built as a medium-lift utility and air-assault helicopter rather than a speed demon, its top speed is 159 knots (183 mph). This is a respectable clip for a rotorcraft hauling troops and cargo into a landing zone, but the Hawk is not one of the fastest military helicopters. Attack helicopters, compound designs, and even a few heavy-lift workhorses may leave the Black Hawk in the dust — or in the wind, in this case. That said, here are 14 military helicopters faster than the Black Hawk.