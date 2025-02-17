Yes, There Is A Military Helicopter With Ejection Seats - Here's How It Works

Obviously there are a great many differences between attack helicopters and fighter jets, but one of the distinct advantages jet pilots have over their helicopter-flying counterparts is the ability to eject from their aircraft when there's no hope of saving it. For as long as helicopters have existed, the iconic rotating blades have prevented a similar inclusion of an eject option. However, that didn't stop Russian engineers from figuring out a solution. The Ka-52 all-weather attack helicopter is the only helicopter in active service with the ability to eject its crew of two.

It's been in operation for the Russian Air Force since 2010 and has a reputation for being incredibly maneuverable. That's thanks to its coaxial contra-rotating main rotors powered by two Klimov VK-2500 turboshaft engines. Those main rotors also negate the need for a tail rotor, which is especially helpful in instances when the tail might be blown off in combat.

One such instance happened over Ukraine and the Ka-52 was able to maintain flight regardless. Any other attack helicopter, including the AH-64 Apache and MI-24 Hind, would have quickly plummeted to the ground. However, because of it's rare feature, if the Ka-52 did go down, its pilots would be able to escape and increase their chances of survivability.

