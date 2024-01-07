How High Can The F-22 Fighter Jet Fly?

The F-22 Raptor, which the U.S.A.F. officially deployed for operations in December 2005, is a beast of a fighter jet. ChatGPT even named it one of the best fighter planes ever made. Its unique combination of stealth, weaponry, and power make it a formidable component of the United States' armed forces. It shouldn't be a surprise that the Raptor has such impressive specs — it's one of the most expensive military aircraft ever built, and it spent years in development.

In addition to its ability to fly upwards of 50,000 feet, the F-22 can also generate an astounding 70,000 pounds of thrust thanks to its pair of Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engines – it's one of the few planes that can generate so much thrust. It can reach Mach 2 and also has the ability to supercruise, which means it can sustain supersonic flight without the use of an afterburner. With an internal fuel capacity of 18,000 pounds and two external wing fuel tanks that can hold an additional 26,000 pounds, the F-22 has a ferry range of more than 1,850 miles.

The single-crew F-22 was built with air dominance in mind, and the multi-role fighter has the armament to prove it. The Raptor can be armed with an M61A2 20mm cannon, two AIM-9 heat-seeking air-to-air missiles, and either six AIM-120 radar-guided air-to-air missiles or two 1,000-lb GBU-32 JDAMs and two AIM-120s. Paired with its speed, stealth, and ability to fly 15 kilometers high, this makes the F-22 Raptor a deadly fighter that enemies may never see coming until it's too late.