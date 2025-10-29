USMC To Get $11B King Stallion Helicopter Fleet – Here's What Makes Them So Valuable

For nearly six decades, the CH-53 heavy-lift helicopter — the largest operated by the U.S. military — has been a mainstay of the Marine Corps, in service since December 1966. The following year, first-generation CH-53A models arrived in Vietnam, thereby initiating the Marine Corps' long-standing reliance on this remarkable and iconic heavy-lift aircraft.

Over the next several decades, the fleet evolved. The upgraded CH-53D models entered service in 1969, followed by the CH-53E "Super Stallion" series that arrived in the early 1980s. By August 2012, the then-aging CH-53Ds were retired after their last combat mission in Afghanistan. Today, while the CH-53E remains in service, the Marine Corps started the process of phasing them out in favor of the latest variant of the helicopter: the Sikorsky CH-53K "King Stallion".

The latest "K" variant of the CH-53 reached initial operational capability in April 2022, and Sikorsky has been gradually delivering these machines to the Marines since then. Until early 2023, as many as nine helicopters had been delivered, with the count, as of late 2025, standing at 20. In September 2025, Sikorsky secured a five-year contract worth nearly $11 billion ($10.8 billion, to be precise) to build up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters for the Marines. These machines are expected to be delivered between 2029 and 2034, which aligns with the USMC's 2029 target to achieve "full operational capability" for this helicopter.

Given that the King Stallion is dimensionally similar to its predecessors, what makes it so valuable is not its size, but its substance. This aircraft can lift over 36,000 pounds, nearly a third more than the CH-53E, while flying the same missions farther, safer, and with fewer maintenance hours thanks to its fly-by-wire controls, composite rotor blades, and next-generation GE T408 engines.