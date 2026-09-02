Why US Marines Don't Fly Apache Or Black Hawk Helicopters

The United States military employs many different helicopters across its branches, and many are well known to the public. Perhaps two of the best-known choppers in the military inventory are the AH-64 Apache and the UH-60 Black Hawk. These vehicles are ubiquitous wherever the Army operates, get a lot of press coverage, and have featured in movies like "Black Hawk Down." Variants are in use by every service save one: the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC).

That may seem like a bit of a mystery. After all, they're highly capable helicopters that would likely benefit the Corps, which flies plenty of choppers. While the USMC could use other helicopters, it doesn't, and the primary reason is the different environments in which the Corps operates. The AH-64 is fine for the U.S. Army, but it doesn't meet the needs of the USMC.

The same is true of the UH-60, which isn't ideal in a saltwater environment. Both helicopters were designed for ground operations, but the Marine Corps requires robust systems and vehicles that work well in littoral combat zones, out on the open ocean, and along coastal regions. Instead of the aforementioned, the USMC flies the AH-1Z Viper as its primary attack chopper and the UH-1Y Venom for utility purposes. The Corps operates other helicopters for various reasons, including the MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, but the AH-1Z and UH-1Y fill the same roles as the AH-64 and UH-60, respectively.