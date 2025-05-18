5 Helicopters With The Most Powerful Engines To Ever Hit The Skies

If there's one common trait shared by most helicopters, it's that they're light. And that's because it takes far less energy to lift something that's lighter, so the most efficient designs are often on the smaller side. But what if your requirements extend beyond that — let's say you need to transport an APC, 24 medical litters, a platoon of fully-equipped soldiers, a massive air-conditioning unit for a skyscraper, that sort of thing. In those cases, you want pure, undiluted power. And nothing is more powerful in the realm of rotary-wing aircraft than these.

Advertisement

We'll discuss the most powerful engines ever fitted to these monstrous helicopters, as well as the basics behind each platform. The main criteria for this list are that the aircraft features a conventional or tandem rotary-wing design, no tilt-rotors. So that rules out the V-22 Osprey, though if you're curious as to where that'd be on the list, an Osprey sports two Rolls-Royce AE1107C engines producing 6,150 shaft horsepower each — making it number four.

The final criteria are that this addresses only one engine's power. All of the aircraft on this list feature at least two turbine-powered engines, but all ratings given reflects only one engine's rating, given in shaft horsepower. Soviet aircraft list their specifications in metric kilowatts; in those cases, the units of measurement are converted. So for a helicopter's total power output, multiply the horsepower rating by the number of engines on-board.

Advertisement