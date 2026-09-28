10 Awesome Mini Gadgets Built For Retro Gamers

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You'd be a fool to write off the market for "retro" devices as mere nostalgia. You can find countless retro-inspired gadgets on Amazon and other storefronts, offering plenty of options for those who want to embrace older aesthetics. But retro gamers are already using original devices from decades ago; the gadgets they need aren't retro-inspired but retro-compatible. Luckily, there are more than a few products out there that offer gamers this compatibility without taking up much space.

This article isn't going to make any hard recommendations on a specific product from a certain brand (with one exception). Many of the items here have countless variations, which can lead to inconsistent experiences in quality assurance and functionality. Even so, if you manage to find one of each item on this list in complete working order, your retro gaming experience will be massively improved. And since none of them are the size of a retro console, you can take them with you to your next group gaming session without any issues.