8BitDo Micro Controller Fixes Our Big Problem With Android And Nintendo Switch Gaming

8BitDo — the company that has made some really great-looking controllers, keyboards, and other gaming accessories — is launching a new Bluetooth controller that you can fit in the palm of your hand with a lot of room to spare. The 8BitDo Micro is built to be ultra-portable thanks to its small size, which makes it the perfect accessory to play games on an Android device or Nintendo Switch. While gaming on the go has greatly improved with technology, bulky controllers can defeat the purpose of having a smaller, portable console in the first place. With 8BitDo's latest gamepad, you can travel as light as possible and still get a killer gaming experience.

The Bluetooth device is compatible with Android 9.0 and later, Raspberry Pi OS, and Switch 3.0 and later. Despite its tiny profile, the 8BitDo Micro crams 16 different inputs you can use. It eschews any analog sticks but does contain a D-pad, as well as four standard face buttons (A, B, X, Y), four additional buttons (Plus, Minus, Star, Checkered), and four shoulder bumpers. You can play plenty of games with this stickless interface, though the controller also lacks vibration, motion sensing, or NFC scanning.

While its stickless design might seem limited, its diminutive size can be perfect in certain situations when you're on the go, allowing you to leave larger controllers at home. Plus, it's reasonably priced. The 8BitDo Micro is available to order today for $25 and comes in either light blue or light green.