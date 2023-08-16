8BitDo Micro Controller Fixes Our Big Problem With Android And Nintendo Switch Gaming
8BitDo — the company that has made some really great-looking controllers, keyboards, and other gaming accessories — is launching a new Bluetooth controller that you can fit in the palm of your hand with a lot of room to spare. The 8BitDo Micro is built to be ultra-portable thanks to its small size, which makes it the perfect accessory to play games on an Android device or Nintendo Switch. While gaming on the go has greatly improved with technology, bulky controllers can defeat the purpose of having a smaller, portable console in the first place. With 8BitDo's latest gamepad, you can travel as light as possible and still get a killer gaming experience.
The Bluetooth device is compatible with Android 9.0 and later, Raspberry Pi OS, and Switch 3.0 and later. Despite its tiny profile, the 8BitDo Micro crams 16 different inputs you can use. It eschews any analog sticks but does contain a D-pad, as well as four standard face buttons (A, B, X, Y), four additional buttons (Plus, Minus, Star, Checkered), and four shoulder bumpers. You can play plenty of games with this stickless interface, though the controller also lacks vibration, motion sensing, or NFC scanning.
While its stickless design might seem limited, its diminutive size can be perfect in certain situations when you're on the go, allowing you to leave larger controllers at home. Plus, it's reasonably priced. The 8BitDo Micro is available to order today for $25 and comes in either light blue or light green.
The 8BitDo Micro can also be used as a tiny keyboard
You might want to pick up an 8BitDo Micro even if you don't need it for gaming. The device has a Keyboard Mode that allows you to map all 16 inputs into different functions. While it might be hard to write a novel with only 16 letters of the alphabet, Keyboard Mode is a great way to use quick keyboard shortcuts for all sorts of applications. Plus, you can use it as a remote camera trigger for selfies and videos. Even better, Keyboard Mode is not just compatible with Android, but iOS and Windows as well, so you can pair the Micro with numerous different devices, including the iPad Pro.
Despite its small size, the 8BitDo Micro's battery has 10 hours of playtime and can fully charge in 1 – 2 hours. You can also tether it with a USB cable for nonstop use. The Micro weighs less than 25 grams, and its size is 72 x 40.7 x14.1 mm, considerably smaller than the standard Joy-Con controller. In addition to the gamepad itself, when you purchase the 8BitDo Micro, it will come with a USB cable, instruction manual, and wrist strap. That wrist strap could come in very handy because if you drop this tiny controller, it might just disappear on you.