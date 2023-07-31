8BitDo's First Mechanical Keyboard Is A Retro Gaming Throwback, Because Of Course It Is
8BitDo is known for taking the look and feel of old tech and slapping on some modern-day upgrades. In the past, the company has mainly focused on creating wireless retro controllers. One of its most popular products, the 8BitDo Pro 2 Controller, makes you feel like you are using a classic controller while also providing mappable buttons and Bluetooth support. But now 8BitDo is diving into the PC space with its new keyboard.
The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard looks like it was teleported straight out of the 80s. This keyboard comes in two styles, with one likely to evoke more nostalgia than the other. It also brings all the mechanical keyboard staples enthusiasts have come to expect. Additionally, the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features two large B and A buttons that make you feel like you are gaming on a classic NES.
You may want to move fast if you're interested in this product. Pre-orders have already started, and there's no telling how fast this unique keyboard will sell out.
Browse the web likes it's 1989
The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard comes in two styles, one that mimics the look of the Nintendo Entertainment System with its light grey body and red accents. The second version takes inspiration from the Japanese Famicom with its red and white aesthetic and Japanese characters alongside the English.
Both variants are 80% keyboards, a size that has become standard for mechanical keyboards. It also has Hot-swappable PCB keys and N-Key rollover. The keyboard is compatible with Windows and Android via 2.4G wireless, Bluetooth, or a Wired USB connection.
What makes this keyboard particularly unique is its analog control panel that's used to adjust volume and connection type. It also has a power status LED that looks like it was ripped straight off some old tech. Another design choice that makes this keyboard resemble an NES/Famicom is a B and A key in place of the Windows and Menu keys. Like the rest, these keys can be adjusted to whatever function you need them to be. Additionally, you can use the keyboard's Ultimate Software program to set them up as macros.
The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard also comes with two large, separate programmable "Super Buttons". These notably can be mapped without special software. If this still isn't enough NES goodness for you, you can grab the 8BitDo N30 Wireless Mouse for a full retro setup.