8BitDo's First Mechanical Keyboard Is A Retro Gaming Throwback, Because Of Course It Is

8BitDo is known for taking the look and feel of old tech and slapping on some modern-day upgrades. In the past, the company has mainly focused on creating wireless retro controllers. One of its most popular products, the 8BitDo Pro 2 Controller, makes you feel like you are using a classic controller while also providing mappable buttons and Bluetooth support. But now 8BitDo is diving into the PC space with its new keyboard.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard looks like it was teleported straight out of the 80s. This keyboard comes in two styles, with one likely to evoke more nostalgia than the other. It also brings all the mechanical keyboard staples enthusiasts have come to expect. Additionally, the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features two large B and A buttons that make you feel like you are gaming on a classic NES.

You may want to move fast if you're interested in this product. Pre-orders have already started, and there's no telling how fast this unique keyboard will sell out.