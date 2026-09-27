13 Niche Bosch Tools (And What They're Used For)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Bosch brand is one with many different areas of focus. It's a key brand in the household appliance industry, and of course it also makes a wide array of hand and power tools. You'll find numerous Bosch-badged tools and accessories in the hands of professionals and homeowners looking for good durability and favorable pricing. The company is among the best German tool brands on the market, offering tools and tool service in around 150 countries.
With so many pieces of gear contained within Bosch's catalog, it's only natural that many of them would be niche finds or specialized variants of standard tools, designed to handle hyper-specific tasks that users might encounter. Everything from unique drilling tools to high-powered cutting equipment designed to go above and beyond the casual user's needs can be found. These tools represent some of the most specialized equipment Bosch has to offer, meant to support the most niche tasks.
Expert 18V 6-Inch Random Orbit Sander
The orbital sander is a mainstay in any toolkit, but not every one is built with the same capabilities. Bosch's Expert 18V 6-Inch Random Orbit Sander is larger than is typical for this kind of tool. It's priced at $389 at Acme Tools and features an adjustable speed rating between 5,000 and 10,000 RPM. The tool's ³⁄₁₆-inch orbital motion offers rapid material removal, rated for up to 50% more than a standard 18V Bosch model. It also features a dust canister that includes a HEPA filter for a more effective collection function and a cleaner overall workspace.
The tool is designed to provide the sort of premium experience that professional woodworkers and others who spend exorbitant amounts of time tackling finishing touches on building jobs need in their tools. It operates with a unique body shape, creating a more ergonomic handle structure for a comfortable grip over longer periods of use. It's also part of the AmpShare system, which means it's designed to operate interchangeably with other brands' 18V catalogs.
18V Press Tool Kit
The 18V Press Tool Kit features ½, ¾, and 1-inch jaws. It comes boxed up in a carrying case and also features a charger and 4.0Ah. The kit's also quite expensive, which immediately relegates it to the professional sphere, selling for $2,719 at Acme Tools (although there is a promotion as of mid-September with a 10% discount). This is key tool for plumbers, as it makes secure pipe connections without using solder or a torch. The clamping force it produces is also suitable for use on pipes with water present, as well, making it a versatile and fast acting plumbing option.
This press tool features a rotatable head, making it able to access pipe segments in areas that are difficult to reach. It features a 3-second cycle time, so if you've got a lot of plumbing installation work to do, it shouldn't take an undue amount of time. There's also an LED work light built into the tool and it works with both Bosch and Rothenberger (another quality German tool brand specializing in these kinds of tools) press jaws.
18V 14-Inch Dry Cut Saw
Cutting demanding material like tile, rebar, or brick frequently falls outside capabilities of the sorts of power saws used by home improvers and DIYers. As such, tools like the 18V 14-Inch Dry Cut Saw from Bosch are usually found on job sites and other working environments that fall into more niche categories. The tool is priced at $755 on Amazon and offers mobile cutting to support all manner of high intensity needs. It also features a laser line that helps line up cuts with exacting precision. There's even a K-adapter integrated into the tool for holding round material up to 4½ inches in diameter, providing coverage for both square and round stock.
This tool is specifically designed for cutting metal. It can handle angle iron, metal pipe, banded rebar, and banded drywall metal studs, as well as other metal stock. It features miter cutting capabilities, turning up to 45 degrees to the left. This is another Bosch tool that operates in the AmpShare system, giving it even more versatility. As the name implies, this tool cuts with a dry blade rather than adding a stream of water into the mix.
18V 5-Inch Concrete Surface Grinder
Grinding concrete surfaces is by all accounts a niche task that only professional tool users tend to perform. It's something you'd do after pouring a concrete pad, for instance. That's not to say DIYers won't ever require the use of this kind of tool, but that the task falls outside the purview of most casual tool users. Bosch offers the 18V 5-Inch Concrete Surface Grinder, retailing for $735 at Acme Tools (with a free, 8Ah high power battery added as a promotion). It's a battery operated solution, and in its kit variant the unit comes with a 5.0Ah battery and charger. The setup also includes a diamond cup wheel and two bristle brushes.
The tool's power-to-weight ratio is best in class, delivering the equivalent of 13 amps of corded power to support fast material removal. The top handle rotates to accommodate a range of gripping requirements and it utilizes a guard and shroud system that is adjustable and helps to catch debris for a cleaner work environment, working well with other personal protective equipment you'll use to remain in compliance with OSHA's five basic safety rules. The tool helps smooth out surfaces after a pour or handle bulk removal during surface preparation before a different kind of installation. It offers three speed settings ranging from 2,600 to 8,500 RPM for a range of applications in various environments and across use cases.
18V Brushless Biscuit Joiner
Cutting recesses in the sides of boards is rarely necessary for rough timber work. If you're finishing a basement, building a half wall to break up space in your home, or installing shelves in a closet, this isn't a tool that will come into the picture. However, fine woodworking often requires pieces of wood together, end to end or side to side. Among the important tools that woodworkers rely on, the 18V Brushless Biscuit Joiner is certainly a niche piece of equipment, but it's vital for some woodworking projects.
Priced at $315 (Acme Tools) as a bare tool, this piece of equipment cuts recessed spaces in the sides of the boards so that you can insert biscuits into them for a larger glueable surface when mating up boards. Biscuits are small, often oval-disc shaped pieces of wood, designed sit within the slots cut by this tool to create a bit of additional rigidity and a notable increase in interior surface area. They will go unnoticed in the finished product, and they can make a world of difference in how strong the glue joint ultimately becomes. This tool features a depth selection knob that allows you to adjust between #0, #10, and #20 biscuits, and it features an adjustable fence that can be set at an angle up to 90 degrees with positive detents at common measurements.
18V Brushless High Torque Mixer
Just about any drill can mix up a slurry to perform concrete work, plastering, or other jobs involving wet-mixed materials. Among some of the most versatile drill attachments you can find online and in hardware stores, mixing paddles are some of the most common. However, most drills aren't actually designed to handle this kind of work, and a purpose-built mixing tool like the 18V Brushless High Torque Mixer is a much better option if you plan on mixing up big batches. It's listed for $379 on Amazon.
The difference really comes down to what the tools are designed to output. A typical combi-drill produces plenty of torque, certainly, but it's designed for fast speeds to allow for quick drilling or fastening through timber and other material. In contrast, this piece of equipment produces a maximum speed of 720 RPM. Its low speed and high torque output allow it to churning through material even when it becomes a gloopy mess that wants to slow things down. It also includes a two-handle design for better grip and control while standing directly over your bucket, which is a notable improvement over the alternative. It also features soft start technology that reduces splashing when you initiate the tool alongside integrated kickback controls.
18V High Torque ½-Inch Right Angle Drill
There are many great right angle drills on the market, and the Bosch 18V High Torque ½-Inch Right Angle Drill is a highly rated option among them. It features two speed settings, ranging up to 1,800 RPM in its second gear to produce fast drilling when a rapid pace is required. It also includes dual kickback controls to minimize bucking when bind-up occurs. Its 7-pound weight may seem quite heavy, but it's actually rather lightweight for a right angle drill. This is a piece of equipment that's frequently more powerful than a standard power drill, and typically requires two-handed operation. In a relative sense, a tool this weight should be reasonably maneuverable while still delivering solid performance and power.
The tool can handle up to 5-inch holes when paired with a hole saw, 2⁹⁄₁₆-inch holes with self-feed bits. This makes it a punchy option for larger hole requirements or for drilling longer segments into workpieces. The right angle drill is particularly useful when handling tasks involving rough-in work through joists and stud wall constructions. The tight confines of these areas make using a right angle drill sometimes the only practical option for getting a straight cut through the timber once it is secured in position. The tool is available for $299 at Lowe's as a bare tool.
18V 16-Gauge Metal Shear
The 18V 16-Gauge Metal Shear ($345 at Acme Tools, with an added 4.0Ah battery promotion, as of mid-September) is, of course, a metal cutting tool. It runs with a brushless motor underpinning its performance, giving the tool durable and powerful cutting prowess that matches a 700W corded model's capabilities. This piece of equipment features an ergonomic barrel grip shape and is lightweight, putting up a 3¾-pound figure on the scale. It delivers a 3,200 SPM blade speed and features quality of life enhancements like distortion- and waste-free cutting capabilities and a soft start to make the tool easier to initiate.
This is designed for cutting sheet metal, and as such it's not something that's going to take up space in many casual tool users' collections. From the specs, it appears powerful and effective at its job, but metalworking isn't a common theme among DIYers seeking to make routine improvements around their homes or other living spaces. This is a potentially valuable addition for home mechanics working on project cars and others who naturally encounter metal parts, however. Instead of using an angle grinder, which can be a nerve-wracking tool to operate and often leaves jagged, uneven cut lines in your workpiece, this shear is meant to make more delicate and precise cuts for replacement parts or patches.
Non-Contact Voltage Tester with Flashlight (24 to 1,000V AC Rated)
Among some of the biggest mistakes you can make while handling electrical repairs, failing to use proper safety gear to test your work environment is potentially the most egregious. This is a simple workflow error rather than something that arises from a gap in knowledge or skill — it's simply vital to know if the wiring you're working with is live.
The Non-Contact Voltage Tester with Flashlight (24 to 1,000V AC Rated) can help support this mission effectively. It features a durable construction with an ergonomic rubber grip and TPE reinforced housing, making it jobsite-ready and capable of withstanding drops of up to 6 feet. It offers dual voltage range compatibility, With a standard 90 to 1,000V testing range and a lower 24V minimum threshold for both typical and low voltage applications. It's also rounded out with an IP67 rating, making it great for use in challenging working environments.
The tool features a belt clip, so it should be easy to carry in a pocket or on a tool belt. It also utilizes an integrated flashlight, which is a handy addition considering that many electrical repair tasks will take place with the lights off. It features voltage indication using colored LED lights: Green for no voltage, red when voltage is detected, and orange for low voltage settings. It's found at Home Depot for $47.
18V Brushless 9-Inch Cut Off Saw
Sometimes known as a "consaw" because it's frequently used to cut concrete, the cut off saw can come in either electric and gasoline powered builds, with electric models offering the notable ability to be used indoors as a result of its emission-free operation. The battery-powered 18V Brushless 9-Inch Cut Off Saw is a $689 purchase at Acme Tools as a bare tool.
This saw comes with a 9-inch cutting wheel that offers over 3 inches in maximum cutting depth. The tool features a six-position cutting guard that allows you to adjust for a variety of cutting needs and working angles. It also operates with a wraparound handle and ergonomic design for better control. it can be used in either wet or dry cutting, with a simple water shutoff valve that allows you to swap between functions as necessary. This is a relatively lightweight option, weighing just under 12 pounds, and therefore delivers good control and the ability to use the tool for longer sessions without fatiguing too badly. This is also another tool offered under the AmpShare system.
12V 11.5-Foot Handheld Inspection Camera
Installation and repair tasks aren't always straightforward. You'll often encounter challenges in gaining access to certain areas, and in many cases, it can be impossible to progress beyond early stages without something like the 12V 11.5-Foot Handheld Inspection Camera in your arsenal. Running new wires, for instance, requires you to be able to find both ends that you're looking to connect, ideally without destroying the wall in between. An inspection camera allows you to thread the end into the recessed space in order to evaluate what you're working with in areas that are impossible to view otherwise.
This tool features an 11.5 foot camera cord, offering plenty of reach to tackle jobs behind walls, in recessed areas under the hood of a project car, an in HVAC settings, to name a few. It's listed for $540 at Amazon.
The camera features a high resolution, enhanced display with a 5-inch screen that captures color images and video. It features an ergonomic handle and integrated connectivity that allows you to upload images directly to a computer via USB-C cable, with one included in the tool's packaging. The camera runs on Bosch's 12V battery system, making it lightweight and easier to maneuver than a larger, alternative 18V tool.
18V Brushless Threaded Rod Cutter
The 18V Brushless Threaded Rod Cutter ($365 at Acme Tools) eliminates the need to cut metal rods with a hacksaw or angle grinder. That difference is only marginal for anyone who only needs to cut a few lengths for a single project. However, frequent repetition of this task can become cumbersome without something specifically designed to handle the work.
This is because cutting just about any kind of metal component with a handheld hacksaw or a blunt instrument of destruction like the angle grinder often creates uneven faces and edges. Getting the cut precisely where you want it isn't always easy, and you'll often leave a burr on the end of your workpiece, adding another step that needs to be completed before the material is ready for use. Otherwise, you'll risk deep cuts from the smallest of protrusions, as well as damage to other components. This tool promises burr-free cuts with the ability to cut up to ½-inch threaded rods with a range of multi-cutting dies. It features an auto stop function with an adjustable depth gauge to add key precision and consistency to your cuts.
12V Drill/Driver with 5-in-1 Flexiclick System
Your drill/driver combo very well may be the most used tool in your collection. It's a versatile piece of equipment that's called for in just about every project type you'll encounter. However, some drills offer enhanced function with unique augmentations. The 12V Drill/Driver with 5-in-1 Flexiclick System ($224 at Walmart) is one of these tools and comes with four head attachments that expand on what a standard drill can do. The two primary standouts here are the offset and 90-degree heads (although there's also a hex bit holder and keyless chuck, as well), allowing you to handle fastener driving at odd angles without breaking a sweat.
These attachments could be critically important for furniture making and plenty of repair tasks that require stripping down components and then eventually having to put the whole thing back together. The tool comes as a kit with a carrying case, charger, two 2.0Ah batteries, and the four heads. These drill attachments can be oriented in any of 16 positions, and they feature the ability to rotate without removing the head, giving you the ability to adjust on the fly with ease.