6 Of The Best Android Flip Phones You Can Buy
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The reveal of the iPhone Duo was intriguing — and not just because of its eye-watering price — though some Apple faithfuls expecting a flip-style device instead of a book-style folding phone couldn't help but be slightly disappointed. However, a lot of people nonetheless love the idea of a foldable iPhone that occupies less space in their pocket or bag. Not everyone is a huge fan of the huge screens almost every flagship phone seems to have nowadays — it's something that's been made clear as day by the numerous Android flip phones on the market.
While a flip iPhone is still far, far away, people who want a reliable clamshell foldable can check out a bunch of great Android devices that do this design justice. From reliable hinges to impressive software, these foldables boast amazing features. It's no secret that they come at a hefty premium, which is why any offering that justifies its price deserves its plaudits too.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 launched in August 2026 for $1,199.99. The Z Flip series has been a pioneer in making many people seriously consider a clamshell foldable smartphone. Earlier versions experienced their fair share of hiccups, but Samsung learned from them. The Galaxy Z Flip8 a well-designed compact smartphone.
As anyone would expect from a Samsung phone, build quality is quite impressive. A Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass back that's protected by reinforced polymer — along with a matte coating — should protect your device from its fair share of drops. An IP48 rating means its sufficiently waterproof, but slightly less effective when it comes to warding off dirt and dust, so think twice before bringing this foldable to the beach.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor guarantees quick performance, and the dual camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens should prove competent at clicking great pictures. While you can also use these cameras to click high-quality selfie photos, the lack of a dedicated zoom lens is quite palpable. The just over 14 hours of battery life is an improvement over its predecessor, although the phone's 25-watt charging — which drops to 15 watts if you charge wirelessly — is still very slow, and means you'll need to plug in your phone for almost one and a half hours to reach a full charge.
Motorola Razr Ultra (2026)
Motorola has been at the forefront of developing excellent clamshell foldables, and the 2026 Motorola Razr Ultra is giving Samsung a run for its money, especially when it comes to the cover screen. This 4-inch AMOLED screen has a refresh rate of 165Hz — just like the inner 6.96-inch display — and gives you access to notifications, apps, messaging, and personalized widgets.
While the choice between just two finishes — Pantone Cocoa and Pantone Orient Blue — may seem limiting, both of them look beautiful enough to make up for a lack of options in this department. Like most other foldables, the Razr Ultra resorts to an IP48 rating. Folding phones are notorious for being susceptible to fine dust particles, and this one's no exception.
One major highlight of this device is a whopping 21-hour battery life. The 68-watt wired charging speed is also quite fast and will help your phone reach 100% in just over an hour. The biggest pain point for this phone is the price tag — at $1,499.99, it's more expensive than the previous year's model by $200. Only make this investment if you're serious about a compact clamshell foldable and want a flagship offering from a competent brand.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
Who said you have to buy into the current generation to get the foldable smartphones? For $799.99, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 makes for a very budget-friendly option for people who want a good clamshell foldable. A lot of the problems of this phone are similar to what the Flip8 faces — there's no telephoto lens, charging to 100% takes an hour and a half, and the cover display is nowhere near as robust as what Motorola offers. However, the rest of the package is so appealing that it may outweigh those issues.
For starters, Samsung has promised software updates for seven years from the time of this smartphone's release, making it all the more viable for people who want to replace their phones for cheaper than current flagship prices. Both the 4-inch cover screen and the 6.9-inch inner display are AMOLED and boast brightness ratings of 2,600 nits, making them vibrant and satisfying to use. The thin bezels on the outside make the cover display quite aesthetic, which may make up for its lack of functionality.
One thing to keep in mind is the limitations of its processor — the Exynos 2500 CPU wasn't anything to write home about at the time of release, and it may not boast the performance you need to sustain this phone for a long time. The camera quality in low-light conditions isn't anything to write home about either.
Oppo Find N3 Flip
Before you even think about getting your hands on the Oppo Find N3 Flip, keep two things in mind. Firstly, this phone isn't available in the U.S. and has to be imported, which is why it retails for an eye-watering $2,149. You could also try for a cheaper rate if you're planning to buy a phone while abroad, or have a friend who can do it for you. However, this phone is also incompatible with CDMA networks, which means it's off the table for Verizon or Sprint customers.
Bearing those caveats in mind, the N3 Flip actually has a lot going for it. For starters, the phone's Flexion Hinge uses a teardrop design that minimizes the crease in the middle of the screen, something that's been a huge con for foldable Android phones so far. The triple camera system is also worth highlighting, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide capable of clicking some amazing photos. Keep in mind that this phone can be quite slippery in your hand without a cover, so either get one — if the plastic one that ships with the phone isn't good enough for you — or get used to holding this phone with two hands.
The 4,300mAh battery will last almost 13 hours before you need to plug it in. And when you deplete it, you should only need to plug the phone in for around 50 minutes to charge it to 100%.
Motorola Razr (2026)
If the Razr Ultra is too expensive, there's nothing wrong with opting for the $799.99 2026 Motorola Razr instead. It's a great clamshell foldable for people unwilling to spend a fortune to find out whether this kind of design is up their alley. It should fulfil all the needs of casual users without too many problems, though it does cut some corners. The MediaTek Dimensity 7450X processor is middling at best, and the 3.6-inch cover display's 1,700 nits brightness rating can make it a bit of a struggle to use on a sunny day. Thankfully, this isn't a problem faced by the inner display, courtesy of its 3,000-nit brightness.
We've already talked about Motorola's robust cover display functionality for the Ultra, and this is largely replicated in the regular Moto Razr as well. For a flip phone, the 13-hour battery life is excellent, as is the charging time of around 50 minutes to reach 100%. Two 50MP cameras make for some impressive-looking photos, though the lack of autofocus on the ultrawide can be a bit annoying to deal with, and the software enhancement is somewhat excessive.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
Speaking of budget phones, at time of writing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is available for a discounted $619.99 (normally, it costs $899.99). Once again, Samsung's build quality is worth highlighting, with a durable hinge and square design, which may not be particularly ergonomic, but it's a small price to pay.
Another area Samsung is really punching above its weight here is the camera. The 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide may not seem great on paper, but the Flip7 FE should be able to capture all your memories with the quality you desire. The photos are quite vibrant, featuring software-enhanced contrast and colors. Night mode is also competent, as is the phone's capability to capture portrait shots. The only issue you'll face is some lag while using the camera. The middling Exynos 2400 processor is to blame here, but it's not too frustrating to deal with.
Both the phone's AMOLED screens boast a peak brightness rating of 2,600 nits, similar to the Flip7. The inner display can reach a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports HDR10+ content, which is perfect for people who love consuming all forms of video content on their phone. The cover display is where things get a bit dicey. We've already spoken at length about Samsung's less-than-stellar approach to the cover screen and its lack of functionality. The small 3.4-inch size doesn't help things here, making this cover display yet another common foldable phone problem users complain about.
Methodology
To ensure high-quality recommendations, all Android flip phones mentioned on this have great reviews — a minimum of 4 out of 5, 8 out of 10, or 80 out of 100 — across three or more professional review outlets. These publications include Android Central, Tech Advisor, GSMArena, PCMag, ITPro, Notebookcheck, Trusted Reviews, Android Headlines, Mashable, and CNET.