6 Of The Best Android Flip Phones You Can Buy

Before you even think about getting your hands on the Oppo Find N3 Flip, keep two things in mind. Firstly, this phone isn't available in the U.S. and has to be imported, which is why it retails for an eye-watering $2,149. You could also try for a cheaper rate if you're planning to buy a phone while abroad, or have a friend who can do it for you. However, this phone is also incompatible with CDMA networks, which means it's off the table for Verizon or Sprint customers.

Bearing those caveats in mind, the N3 Flip actually has a lot going for it. For starters, the phone's Flexion Hinge uses a teardrop design that minimizes the crease in the middle of the screen, something that's been a huge con for foldable Android phones so far. The triple camera system is also worth highlighting, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide capable of clicking some amazing photos. Keep in mind that this phone can be quite slippery in your hand without a cover, so either get one — if the plastic one that ships with the phone isn't good enough for you — or get used to holding this phone with two hands.

The 4,300mAh battery will last almost 13 hours before you need to plug it in. And when you deplete it, you should only need to plug the phone in for around 50 minutes to charge it to 100%.