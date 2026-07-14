4 Common Foldable Phone Problems Owners Complain About

Just like all of our everyday gadgets, cellphone technology has come a very long way. One of the most intriguing innovations in this area is the foldable phone, which changes the game in terms of form factor and portability.

An unconventional concept, folding phones are available in both horizontal 'book' and vertical 'flip' varieties. Since their arrival in the mainstream, foldable phones have been quite divisive. Some love them for the dual functionality of the screens, both inside and out, and the versatility they offer. If you have switched to this type of model, though, you'll probably be well aware that the unique setup has its drawbacks too.

From the familiar issue of the hinge to the aspect ratio it can force through its screen size and shape, here are some issues that owners of foldable models often report with their phones. If you're considering one, make sure you take these factors into account. They might even be dealbreakers for you.