14 USB Redlithium Milwaukee Tools & Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee has a long and storied history, having emerged from the ashes of A.H. Petersen Company in 1923. In the 100-plus years since then, the company has established itself as a major player in the tool market, with a catalog that includes a wide range of products for DIYers and professionals alike.

Most of you likely know Milwaukee for its cordless power tools, in particular, with its M4, M12, M18, and M24 battery systems making it the best major cordless power tool brand operating right now. However, much like some rival tool brands, Milwaukee's portfolio of cordless products also encompasses a range of USB tools under the Redlithium banner.

Milwaukee's Redlithium USB products are generally smaller tools and products that charge via USB, almost invariably with swappable batteries, and are all about helping on the job. Thus, there are many lights in various shapes and sizes, plus other helpful offerings like a digital level, a helmet-mounted fan, and even a pair of wireless earbuds. Now, it's not nearly as varied a selection as Ryobi, which has USB tools that are great for home improvement, gardening, crafts, clearing drains, and much more besides, but it's still an interesting selection with some products you may not have realized exist.