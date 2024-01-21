Everything To Know About Milwaukee's 'IMPACT ARMOR' Liner

The IMPACT ARMOR Liner is Milwaukee's latest development in the field of worker safety, an add-on liner to its existing line of BOLT head protection gear. By simply slipping this liner into your BOLT helmet, you add an entire extra line of defense between your head and the various hazards of a worksite.

The IMPACT ARMOR Liner is composed of a special polymer that naturally responds to sudden jolts of kinetic energy. In its default state, the liner is soft and conforming, comfortably cradling your head within its attached helmet. The moment an impact occurs, though, the polymer instantly hardens, deflecting and redirecting the impact force from your head. This process occurs no matter where the impact occurs, whether it's from the top or the side, ensuring your head will always be protected from oblique impacts.

As an added bonus, the IMPACT ARMOR Liner is both sweat-wicking and antimicrobial, keeping the sweat and germs out of your face while you work. Plus, it's machine-washable, so it's nice and easy to care for and maintain.

Milwaukee will be releasing BOLT helmets pre-lined with IMPACT ARMOR in the near future, with projected release dates around mid-March 2024. In addition to the pre-assembled helmets, Milwaukee will also be selling standalone IMPACT ARMOR liners, which can be retrofitted onto any BOLT series helmet.