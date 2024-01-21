Everything To Know About Milwaukee's 'IMPACT ARMOR' Liner
Your head is, bar none, the most important part of your body. Yes, that's an incredibly obvious statement, but it always bears repeating, especially if you work in a physically-intensive industry like construction. According to a 2016 study by the United States Centers for Disease Control, the construction industry is home to the greatest amount of traumatic brain injuries compared to any other industry, both of the fatal and nonfatal varieties. Even professional boxers don't deal with the same amount of head trauma that construction workers are faced with, whether it's from high falls, dropped tools, or other worksite risks.
Preventative measures like safety railings, fall-prevention training, and hooked harnesses can go a long way toward preventing these injuries, but at the bedrock of them all is the number one golden rule: always wear your helmet. Even a basic hard hat can go a long way toward protecting your head. If you feel that a simple helmet isn't sufficient to keep you safe on the job, though, the Milwaukee hardware brand has something new in the works to add an extra layer of safety to its existing helmet products: the IMPACT ARMOR Liner. This upcoming update to Milwaukee's safety helmet products is designed to give you both extra comfort and, more importantly, additionaly head safety.
First soft, then armored
The IMPACT ARMOR Liner is Milwaukee's latest development in the field of worker safety, an add-on liner to its existing line of BOLT head protection gear. By simply slipping this liner into your BOLT helmet, you add an entire extra line of defense between your head and the various hazards of a worksite.
The IMPACT ARMOR Liner is composed of a special polymer that naturally responds to sudden jolts of kinetic energy. In its default state, the liner is soft and conforming, comfortably cradling your head within its attached helmet. The moment an impact occurs, though, the polymer instantly hardens, deflecting and redirecting the impact force from your head. This process occurs no matter where the impact occurs, whether it's from the top or the side, ensuring your head will always be protected from oblique impacts.
As an added bonus, the IMPACT ARMOR Liner is both sweat-wicking and antimicrobial, keeping the sweat and germs out of your face while you work. Plus, it's machine-washable, so it's nice and easy to care for and maintain.
Milwaukee will be releasing BOLT helmets pre-lined with IMPACT ARMOR in the near future, with projected release dates around mid-March 2024. In addition to the pre-assembled helmets, Milwaukee will also be selling standalone IMPACT ARMOR liners, which can be retrofitted onto any BOLT series helmet.