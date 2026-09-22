10 Best Student Laptops In 2026, Ranked By Price

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College is one of life's most exciting chapters, but it can also be incredibly challenging. The never-ending classes and assignments require constant effort not just from you, but also from your laptop, which makes buying a laptop as a student different. Ideally, your machine should last a full day of classes without being plugged in, have enough performance for fifteen Chrome tabs while you write an assignment, and be light enough that you don't feel like you're carrying a brick every day.

Not to mention, it also needs to be good value for money. Sadly, this last point has been 2026's biggest problem. RAM prices are out of control, thanks to AI companies buying up all available production. It's also just confusing to navigate AMD and Intel's weird naming scheme. Still, there is some good news: Previous year models can be bought at a decent discount.

But which one should you get? To answer that question, we've ranked 10 of the best student laptops across every budget, from just a few hundred dollars to more than $2,000.