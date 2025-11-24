This Cheap Laptop Under $300 Is One We'd Actually Recommend

When you're in the market for a good cheap laptop, you're going to have to deal with some cut corners. Less expensive PCs might have to compromise on things like weight, or internal specs, or the operating system, so it's important to know what you want to do with it and what it can handle.

As a product journalist, I work with a ton of electronics and a fair number of laptops as well. But as a writer and editor who works mostly online, I wouldn't consider myself a "power user" by any stretch of the imagination. I can use just about any computer to write in Google Docs, browse the web, and even run a few great Android apps — mostly for streaming media in my (precious little) downtime.

For the past few days, I've been working with the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34, a surprisingly good laptop that checks a lot of boxes right out of the gate. Bear in mind, I'm using a version of the laptop with a slightly upgraded processor — an Intel Core i5 — which retails for $399. The only difference is that the base model uses a Core-i3 processor, so they're very similar in most respects — same RAM, 128 GB of storage, etc. All that being said, it's not an amazing PC by any stretch of the imagination but it is very serviceable for what I do for a living, and it might be for you too!