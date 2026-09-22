5 Sports Car Redesigns That Totally Missed The Mark

If there's one thing car guys can never agree on, it's how a car looks. One person can see something absolutely stunning; the next sees the same shape and shrugs it off as mediocre, or nothing special at all. To some, the Jaguar E-Type — one of the coolest Jaguar designs of all time — is the most beautiful car ever. To others, it's about as remarkable as a school bus.

Which brings us to that old line — beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Design isn't objective. It's mostly subjective, and it always will be. That said, subjectivity only stretches so far. Among the countless redesigns the industry has churned out over the years, a handful get picked apart again and again, while others are quietly praised and left alone.

The difference is usually obvious the moment you see a car redesign that just doesn't look good. Yes, we can argue about many cars, but for some redesigns, car nerds the world over can actually come to a consensus. Part of the problem is the sheer number of rules designers had to work around when designing some of these cars.

Pedestrian-safety standards, crash regulations, fuel-economy pressures, aerodynamic and efficiency targets — each one chips away at the freedom a designer used to enjoy. This is why giving a beloved sports car a fresh face has never been easy, and when it goes wrong, it can go very wrong. Here are five sports cars redesigned that totally missed the mark.