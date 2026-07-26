15 Of The Coolest Jaguar Designs Of All Time

About a decade before Jaguar staked its future on large, luxury all-electric GTs, it previewed a car that could have seen the company head down a very different path. The CX-75 is arguably one of the biggest what-ifs in Jaguar's history, and it has continued to attract plenty of attention from both enthusiasts and collectors even 15 years after its unveiling. The first CX-75 concept car broke cover in 2010, and by 2012, Jaguar had built several fully working prototypes with assistance from Williams Advanced Engineering.

The car was unlike anything Jaguar had built before, with an F1-inspired powertrain and a carbon monocoque chassis. Its 1.6-liter gas engine produced 500 horsepower and it was assisted by electric motors that pushed its top speed to over 200 mph. Jaguar executives greenlit the car for production in 2011, only to backtrack a year later and scrap the project entirely. Speaking to Autocar at the time, brand director Adrian Hallmark blamed the economy, saying that "we feel we could make the car work, but looking at the global austerity measures in place now, it seems the wrong time to launch an £800,000 to £1 million supercar."

Although it never reached production, the CX-75 did end up featuring in the James Bond movie "Spectre." Seven replica cars were built for filming, albeit with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine rather than the complex F1-style hybrid system of the planned production car. Former Jaguar chief designer Ian Callum also built a one-off road legal CX-75 from a former stunt car, unveiling it in 2024.