The Jaguar XJR-15 Is The Coolest Supercar You've Never Heard About

Jaguar made the prowling beauty that is the XJR-15 in the 1990s, but it remained a supercar that only few know about, and even fewer will ever get to actually own. When it comes to Jaguar's most definitive supercars, the iconic XJ220 usually gets all the limelight. Prior to the XJ220's conception, however, the British automaker already came up with an exhilarating '90s Jaguar supercar, one that looked just as good, if not even better. Enter the Jaguar XJR-15 — a brutally powerful V12 supercar that basically foreshadowed the XJ220's future popularity. Although Jaguar unveiled many futuristic concepts that were never brought to life, the XJR-15 actually became a road car that anyone could've driven back then.

That is, if they were lucky enough to snag one of the only 53 examples ever produced during its limited run in 1990 (via Jaguar). In fact, it was basically a street-legal production version of Jaguar's Le Mans-winning XJR-9 racecar. To accomplish this, Jaguar started a joint collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing, under the Jaguar Sport subsidiary. The task was simple: Create a car that allows extremely wealthy individuals to drive a real competition-winning racecar on public roads. The result, on the other hand, was one of the coolest '90s supercars ever made. But there's more to the XJR-15 than its aerodynamic contours and alluring aesthetics.