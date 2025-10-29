5 Sports Cars That Didn't Live Up To Expectations

Sports cars have never made sense financially. Heck, many automakers function just fine without any sports car in their portfolio. Yet, there is value in having enthusiasts on your side. Just look at Toyota and its resurgence in enthusiast circles with the Gazoo Racing performance brand. Or Hyundai's booming N division, which even gave us an all-electric track-star — the Ioniq 5 N.

Sometimes, however, automakers are too eager to attract enthusiasts and make hard-to-deliver promises even before the car reaches production. Just look at the "broken promise man" himself — Elon Musk. We still wait on the huge 2025 Tesla Roadster MkII announcement, where Musk will wow us with a sub-1-second 0-60 acceleration time. 250- mph top speed. 620-mile range. Rocket thrusters. And all that for just $200k!

The thing is — automakers have been promising impossible things before we even knew Musk existed. Wild performance figures were often promised. Or a driving experience that sets a new standard in the industry. Sometimes, it was good old cost-cutting that broke promises. Either way, these five sports cars didn't live up to expectations, and ended up on the wrong side of history. Let's have a closer look!