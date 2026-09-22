5 Campers & RVs Designed With Full-Time Living In Mind

With housing prices on the rise across the United States, camper and RV living is arguably more tantalizing than ever in terms of the potential economics of it. And if that wasn't enough incentive, you also have the living side of it — the more expensive vehicles you'll see are genuinely far nicer and have better amenities than some permanent houses. Of course, like the houses they emulate, that's at the far end of the spectrum, and there's a massive variety in between. You have all sorts of mobile homes with just as varied pricing and levels of functionality.

In this article, we'll be taking a look at several different levels of mobile homes designed with permanent living in mind, basically apartment buildings on wheels. That isn't to say that it's comprehensive, either. You have literal houses on wheels at one end, and converted kei trucks and small vans on the other. Van life remains a lucrative lifestyle choice here, despite the common myths surrounding it. Similarly, there's a vast amount of appeal based on budget and personal choices. Some of these vehicles were built with frugality in mind, whereas others simply ooze luxury.

Given that they're so all over the place, there's no one category for a "true" mobile home. You could just as easily call a homemade converted sedan a mobile home. So we're narrowing this list down to stuff you can outright buy with no assembly required, with different categories based on what type of vehicle it is — van, RV, truck chassis, trailer, and so on. Let's have a look.