Why Is Ford's 7.3-Liter Godzilla Crate Engine So Reliable?

Reliability is a complex science when you're talking about automotive engines. Despite the technology being mature, it's still an incredibly involved process. Engines are basically well-synchronized dance routines between two halves — the bottom end with the pistons and crankshaft, and the top end with the valvetrain. There are dozens upon dozens of failure points everywhere you look, and it's only made worse by the recent trend of downsizing these engines.

There's a saying, "There ain't no replacement for displacement". Well, there is. It's called forced induction. Companies are swapping out their big, inefficient V8s for turbo V6s in trucks, which isn't a bad idea on paper. It worked in the 1980s following the Malaise Era, after all, and today gas prices are on everyone's minds. Apparently Ford didn't get that memo, though, because instead of going smaller, the Blue Oval built a truly monstrous, rugged, and simple V8.

The 7.3L Godzilla V8 is a modern-day equivalent to something like the Ford 300 — a basic workhorse with just enough power to be useful. Manufacturers (including Ford, mind you) often tout torque figures approaching or exceeding 1,000 lb/ft in big, complex turbo diesels, which is great if you're towing a lot over long distances. The 7.3 steps in the opposite direction; it's a gasoline engine that functions the same as, say, a farm truck from the 1970s. Granted, it's not perfect — Ford is the undisputed champion of recalls, and this engine is no exception. But it's also a breath of fresh air for owners looking for a good, honest work truck. How did Ford do it, though? Let's have a look under the hood.