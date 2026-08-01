How Much Horsepower Does A Ford 300 Inline-6 Have & Is The Engine Any Good?

The Ford 300 is arguably one of the most famous and long-lived straight six engines of all time, famously representing the entry-level powertrain of the F-series line from 1965 all the way to 1996. What's even more amazing is nothing much has changed in that timeframe. Sure, the engine was originally offered in two flavors — the 240 or the more iconic 300 — but overall the general configuration, power figures, and intended purpose largely remained the same. Arguably its biggest change occurred when it went to multi-port electronic fuel injection in 1987. Ford must've been doing something good, then. Right?

For one, the company had physics on its side. Straight six engines embody the art of simplicity, and that's by design. It's a rather unique configuration because, unlike most other engines, straight sixes have perfect primary and secondary balance characteristics. Most engines need balance shafts and weights to balance out the forces exerted by the pistons, but straight sixes don't. This makes them less complicated from the get-go, and less complicated means fewer failure points. Robustness is what powers serious trucks for serious purposes, which is why so many semi-trucks still use straight sixes to this day.

Ultimately, it's not strictly about ruggedness, not the power — though it does help when you put your 300 cubic-inch engine into 1960s heavy-duty commercial trucks. The engine did produce a respectable 170 hp at 3600 RPM in 1965, alongside a seriously impressive 283 lb/ft torque at 1400-2400 RPM. Interestingly, that number actually dropped by its final year, sunsetting with 150 hp at 3400 RPM and 260 lb/ft at 2000 RPM. But there's a reason for that as well, so let's dive into it.