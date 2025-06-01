Why Do Semi Trucks Use Inline-6 Engines Instead Of V8s?

A diesel inline-6 engine's long stroke length — the distance the piston travels up and down — contributes to its high torque output. By comparison, V8 engines put more importance on a larger bore over a longer stroke. That's what delivers higher RPMs and more horsepower.

Advertisement

Beyond the pulling power, simplicity and reliability are two more reasons inline-6 engines dominate the heavy-duty truck market. The layout of an inline-6 is quite basic: six cylinders lined up in a row, with one cylinder head, one exhaust manifold, and fewer moving parts overall. Compared to a V8, which has two banks of cylinders, two heads, and a more complex valvetrain and exhaust system, it's clear why the inline-6 is the favorite for semis. "Simple" means easier maintenance and better durability.

It's as simple as this: Fewer moving parts logically means fewer points of failure. Mechanics can access components more easily, making repairs faster and cheaper. That's a major advantage for trucking companies, who lose money every hour a truck is off the road. Operating at lower RPMs also means less engine wear and tear. And because crank pins in an inline-6 aren't shared, unlike many V8s, they have larger bearing surfaces and better lubrication — both of which extend engine life. No wonder inline-6 engines are making a comeback, then.

Advertisement