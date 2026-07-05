How Long Do Inline-6 Engines Tend To Last And Can You Extend Their Lifespan?

Inline six engines, also commonly known as straight sixes, are widely regarded in the enthusiast community as some of the smoothest and simplest engine layouts, a fact inherent to their design. But while their smoothness was never in question, what about their reliability?

Granted every single block design is always going to have its good, bad, and ugly designs. On one hand, you have the AMC and Jeep straight six, Toyota 2JZ, and Jaguar XK6 — all unquestionably amazing engines. On the other, you have terrible sixes like the Mercedes M104, Triumph TR6 family, and... this is a trigger word, I apologize — the Land Rover Ingenium. That's a pretty wide breadth of reliability to cover, so where's the middle ground? Is the straight six a good configuration in general or not?

Personally, I think so, and I have the physics and mechanical knowledge to back it up. My name's Maddie, and I'm a straight six addict. I've driven and worked on these engines beginning with my very first car, my mom's 2001 Jeep Cherokee. I now have a '96 Cherokee, a car I've owned for 16 years, and an R34 Skyline — again, both with straight sixes. Each car behaves quite differently as well; my Jeep's six is a deep-breathing gas engine LARPing as a diesel. My Skyline's revs to 7k RPM with vigor and aplomb.

On paper, these engines are worlds apart. But in terms of reliability, not so much — in fact, despite their differences, both are well over 100k miles and still strong engines. Moreover, as an enthusiast and former tech, I've seen and worked on many in excess of 500k or more miles. Here's how you can get your six's odometer that high, too.