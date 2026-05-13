5 Inline-6 Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

The inline-six engine has been around for quite a long time, with the first ones reportedly appearing around 1903. The architecture gave the inline-six layout a number of benefits of the then-industry-standard V configurations, which is a big reason why it caught on so quickly. For starters, the balance of the engine was better, since all cylinders were in a straight line. I6 engines also have one cylinder head (as opposed to two), and that means fewer camshafts; resultant, there are fewer things that can break. So, fewer moving parts, easier maintenance, and smoother power delivery mean that the engine quickly became popular in the car world.

Set cars aside, even today, many of the big semi truck engines -– machines that need to be reliable 100 percent of the time –- are inline six units, like Cummins' famous Turbodiesel or Detroit Diesel's legendary DD16. So, to cut a very long story short, I6 engines are often reliable, easy-to-maintain, fuel-efficient units that don't cause much fuss.

However, even the best automotive companies with centuries of experience aren't infallible, so we have indeed gotten some duds along the way. One of these inline-6 engines was the most unreliable thing produced by an already unreliable brand, another cut through timing chains far more often than it should have, and yet another had biodegradable components that would cause problems down the line. With all that said, here are five inline-6 engines that are known to cause problems, and should be avoided.