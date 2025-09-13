Do Inline-6 Engines Make More Torque Than V6s?

The question of whether inline-six engines make more torque than V6s is — it depends. The torque that an engine produces is a measure of the rotational force that the driveshaft receives. While an inline-six engine often produces more torque than a V6 at lower engine speeds, a V6 engine can achieve more torque at higher engine speeds. To know which type you have, simply look at your six-cylinder engine. If it has two rows of three cylinders each, it's a V6. If all of its cylinders are in a single straight row, it's an inline six.

Several benefits come with an inline layout for a six-cylinder engine. You only need one cylinder head, one head gasket, and half as many other parts compared to a V6. The inline six also has better lubrication and a shorter timing belt than a V6, while also producing less vibration and running quieter than a V6, as some of the most reliable inline-6 engines ever built make clear.

A V6 engine is more compact and efficient than an inline six, weighs less, and has less friction than an inline-six. This makes it easier to place the V6 transversely within a vehicle, making it suitable for front-wheel drive vehicles. While inline sixes are usually placed longitudinally in the front of a vehicle due to space requirements, a V6 can easily be placed behind the driver in a mid-engine layout or behind the rear axle.