5 Car Brands You Might Not Know Ford Owned

Ford represents one of the longest-lived and most prolific automakers worldwide, selling its vehicles to global audiences across multiple branches. For the most part, we're all familiar with these: brands like Ford Canada, Ford Europe, Ford Australia, Mercury, Lincoln, and so on. But underneath the regular marques lies a whole system of shares, investments, badge-engineering, and more that enabled Ford to not only spread its influence across continents, but share and receive technology from foreign and internal companies.

Today, Ford owns a broad and diverse array of names, including over a dozen internal brands, and many more externals. And if you trace its lineage back to the early days, this number only grows more and more. Many of these companies no longer exist or changed substantially, such as internally-designated brands like Continental (the development of the Lincoln Continental), Monarch, Merkur, and Edsel; along with oddball names like Fordson, AC Cars, and Think Global.

Naturally, a list of just five of these brands is nowhere near exhaustive, but it does paint a picture for what Ford looked for when it acquired said companies. Each one has a specific and often nuanced reason for sharing a partnership with Ford, with who-knows how many more partnerships fallen by the wayside to accompany this selection. For instance, Ford once almost purchased Ferrari in 1963, owing to the companies' mutual racing rivalry, before Fiat undercut Ford and purchased Ferrari itself. Let's dive in and explore some more historical fun facts from companies you might not have realized Ford had in its pocket.