This Car Brand Has The Most Recalls In America

In one sense, a car recall is a good thing, even if it's inconvenient for owners. It's evidence that an automaker has identified a problem and has been pressured into doing something about it, which in turn helps make cars safer and more reliable than they would have otherwise been. Of course, most car owners would have preferred that their cars had simply been built without recall-worthy defects in the first place, but the increasing complexity of modern vehicles has seen recalls become a normal part of the ownership experience for many.

Virtually every automaker has issued some recalls in recent years, but new research from iSeeCars has highlighted a huge difference in recall rates between major brands. From April 2025 through March 2026, Ford has issued recalls for far more of its vehicles than any other manufacturer, with around 19.5 million of its vehicles affected. That's almost five times more than the second-highest placed manufacturer, Toyota, which recalled 4.1 million vehicles over the same timeframe.

According to the report, Ford has recalled more vehicles in the past year than every other automaker combined. To add to the Blue Oval's woes, the Lincoln Aviator has the highest number of expected lifetime safety-related recalls of any new car, based on iSeeCars' analysis of recall data for model years 2017 to 2025. It's predicted to receive 23.4 times more recalls than the average new car.