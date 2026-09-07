5 Common Van Life Myths Too Many People Still Believe

One of the most romanticized aspects of van life is the idea that you can find a scenic spot along the road or a serene, peaceful park and just set up camp. The reality is that it can be a bit more challenging than that. Those deep into van life have noticed more restrictions on overnight parking as spots become popular. "As van life becomes more popular," wrote full-time traveler Claire Fleming, "there are a small number of people who overstay their welcome, leave behind trash, or cause damage to places that used to openly welcome the van life community."

Speaking of this small but impactful group, some campsites are not as relaxing and beautiful as you might expect due to things like loud neighbors and littering. Spots may also be limited at the more popular destinations that still allow overnight guests. It can become stressful searching around for a potential camping spot, so you'll definitely need to plan ahead, call campsites, and confirm arrival times — it's not the spontaneous adventure you may have imagined. If you end up sleeping in a less desirable area, like a parking lot, you may find yourself in trouble since certain cities don't allow you to sleep overnight in a vehicle. You'll need to do further research on city rules before making a stop.