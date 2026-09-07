5 Common Van Life Myths Too Many People Still Believe
As the cost of living continues to increase, van life is becoming more popular — according to Statista data cited by Bankrate, the number of U.S. van lifers increased from 1.9 million in 2020 to 3.1 million in 2022. Most Gen Z and millennials can't afford to buy homes, which has led many young people to fantasize about giving up renting and living out of a van instead. The idea of saving money, avoiding responsibility, and seeing some of the most beautiful sights the United States has to offer is very appealing to just about everyone.
However, there are a lot of myths out there that could lead you astray while planning your perfect van build and cross-country trip. Van life is a lifestyle, and it may not be the best lifestyle for everyone. You'll need to factor in your finances, planning skills, social life, and bathroom habits before jumping into full-time travel. Here are some of the myths about van life worth keeping in mind.
You can camp just about anywhere
One of the most romanticized aspects of van life is the idea that you can find a scenic spot along the road or a serene, peaceful park and just set up camp. The reality is that it can be a bit more challenging than that. Those deep into van life have noticed more restrictions on overnight parking as spots become popular. "As van life becomes more popular," wrote full-time traveler Claire Fleming, "there are a small number of people who overstay their welcome, leave behind trash, or cause damage to places that used to openly welcome the van life community."
Speaking of this small but impactful group, some campsites are not as relaxing and beautiful as you might expect due to things like loud neighbors and littering. Spots may also be limited at the more popular destinations that still allow overnight guests. It can become stressful searching around for a potential camping spot, so you'll definitely need to plan ahead, call campsites, and confirm arrival times — it's not the spontaneous adventure you may have imagined. If you end up sleeping in a less desirable area, like a parking lot, you may find yourself in trouble since certain cities don't allow you to sleep overnight in a vehicle. You'll need to do further research on city rules before making a stop.
It's expensive to build and renovate a van
It can seem like a massive investment to renovate a van into the place where you will live, work, travel, and sleep. However, much like van life itself, this is quite flexible. First, you'll need to buy the van — there are some budget-friendly camper vans that can make a great foundation. Just keep in mind, these are usually for short camping trips — you'll need to renovate the van for full-time living. This includes things like electrical work, plumbing, and propane systems.
You can renovate the van yourself to save some money, although there's a lot to learn about what goes into designing a van. Luckily, there are plenty of DIY blogs and YouTube videos out there for those who want to save money. Some of the more technical aspects will probably still need an expert. There are also professionals who can build custom vans for you, which come in every price range.
You'll see something beautiful every day
The appeal of van life is the idea of seeing a new, scenic view every time you park for the night. Escaping the city to sleep among the trees, see the stars in a clear night sky, or look at an endless plain full of wildlife seems like a dream come true for those who love camping and want to make it their everyday life. Unfortunately, that's not always the reality. While some destinations will be breathtaking, you will also find yourself at plenty of rest stops, parking lots, and city streets as you travel cross-country — or if you miss out on the spot you initially came for. "The times you wake up on a lake with mountain views are significantly less often than waking up in a random Walmart parking lot," said one Reddit user.
However, full-time travelers are often adaptable and optimistic about their random circumstances. On Reddit, someone even responded that the random Walmart parking lot you fall asleep in could actually have an incredible mountain view that you'll see as the sun starts to rise. "Waking up in the Walmart parking lot in Evanston, WY was like this. Got there late and didn't realize there were snow-covered mountain peaks all around us until the morning!" one traveler noted.
There is only one kind of van life traveler
It can be easy to get caught up in stereotypes when it comes to van life. You may picture the young hippie type who has no job and no worries. Or maybe you have watched a lot of TikToks and seen all of the curated videos from influencers that seem to never run into any issues.
But the van life community is full of diversity, and you'll find all ages, races, cultures, and tax brackets during your journeys. You'll see professionals with full-time jobs who work remotely in the most beautiful state parks, you'll come across retirees who just want to relax, and you'll meet families who find ways to function while constantly on the move.
A lot of full-time travelers are also not doing van life for fun, but rather out of necessity. Some people believe that van life has become a bit romanticized, with one Redditor answering the "you're so lucky, you get to go everywhere you want" sentiment with: "But I don't want to go anywhere, I just want a safe place to sleep that I can afford." Another Redditor admitted that it hasn't been fun for them, "but I don't pay rent so whatever."
Life is cheaper when you live in a van
One of the main reasons that people turn to van life is to avoid rent and other expenses. While building and maintaining a van may not be as expensive as you think, life on the road is also not as cheap as you'd think. Monthly expenses still exist, including gas, insurance, laundry, groceries, and internet.
"Accidents, breakdowns, and general mishaps are almost guaranteed in this lifestyle," added Roadtrippers. You can learn to repair your van yourself to reduce costs, but it's still an expense to factor in when you live in your van. Said one Reddit user: "I went from paying $1000-2000 to mechanics, to paying $100-200 for parts and doing it myself. Saved me thousands over the years and I can assure my van, even at 20 years old, is in perfect running condition."
Another surprising cost is showering. While many people have composting toilets and showers in their custom vans, full-time travelers have found it a lot better to buy gym memberships for showers and access to restrooms to avoid using buckets or bags. Overall, van life can be cheaper than owning a home, but there are still expenses to consider.
Methodology
To get a better idea of what van life is actually like for full-time travelers, we used a wide range of blogs and forums frequented by those who live on the road 24/7. Blogs like Roadtrippers and Fifty Grande are written by those with experience with van life, so their lists of misconceptions come from firsthand experience — and they're not afraid to tell you what it's really like. "Since hitting the road full time, my dogs and I have done more than our fair share of lake swimming and spending time in nature," said Roadtrippers. "But we've also had our rig catch on fire, lost tires on the freeway due to shop negligence, and broken down more times than I care to count."
We also used Reddit to check out the raw and unfiltered conversations those in van life are having. Many full-time travelers were not afraid to admit the struggles they face on the road while also revealing what has made the experience so special. In the end, we came up with a list of myths that those with experience wanted to debunk, from long-time adventurers to rough-and-tumble travelers who call themselves homeless.