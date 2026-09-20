7 Sports Cars That Are More Practical Than The Mazda MX-5 Miata

The MX-5 isn't just the most iconic Mazda ever built; it's also in contention as one of the most iconic sports cars of all time. Instead of prioritizing horsepower, the MX-5 is one of the purest sports cars you can buy, as it has been ever since it was introduced. It's not completely bare of modern features, but the feel you get behind the wheel is where it earns its price tag. Starting at $30,430 for the Miata and $38,450 for the 2026 model, it's one of the cheapest sports cars in the segment, and a solid 29 MPG combined, helping keep costs down over time.

However, because the car is so small, the MX-5 has drawbacks depending on what you need. The main area is the cargo volume, or lack thereof, which we noticed during our review of the car. While there aren't too many sports cars on the market that are similarly priced to the Mazda, there's still a good selection of coupes and convertibles to choose from if you want a little more space inside.

As most in the segment and on this list in particular are more powerful than the MX-5, finding a rival with better fuel economy is very hard, but for cargo volume, almost everything has it beat. Here's a look at seven sports cars that are more practical than the Mazda MX-5.