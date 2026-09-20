9 V8 Sedans Old-School Drivers Will Feel Right At Home In

The old-school driver seeks the purest connection between mind and machine. They relish every rumble of feedback in the steering wheel. They prefer the exhaust note to the radio. They can tell the rear-passenger tire is a little low by the way the car squats. They flip off every traction control and auto-braking device they can find and think ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is a true four-letter word. We don't blame them; modern technology brings plenty of convenience and safety, but it can feel a little soulless.

Henry Ford used to defend his braking systems with the saying "the safety of steel from pedal to wheel." And that's the way cars used to be — mechanical contraptions. Today, the digital revolution is well-entrenched in the auto industry. Screens fill cockpits. Calming voices alert drivers about impending accidents while depressing the brakes for them. Steering wheels twitch vehicles into the center of the lane when inattentive drivers don't. Heck, some cars don't even require a driver. Talk about inhuman.

Progress is progress, but we submit that insulating yourself from the driving experience is numbing. Fortunately, some cars still offer that old-school feel with perhaps the most classic engine: the mighty V8. So if you're one of those old-school drivers (or aspire to be one), check out these 21st-century V8 sedans that'll have you channeling your inner Earnhardt in no time.