Every Lexus F Sport Model, Ranked By Horsepower

Owners and long-time fans of the Lexus brand will be all too aware that it has a tendency to give its cars long, complicated model names. Some parts of these names are fairly self-explanatory — an h next to a number denotes a hybrid, for example — but others aren't so clear. The F Sport badge is a particularly confusing addition, as it implies an added level of sportiness, yet some cars that wear the badge are anything but sporty.

Like Audis that wear S Line or BMWs that wear M Sport badges, the F Sport badge on Lexus models is used liberally and can be found across a wide range of the brand's models. For some of these models, the F Sport trim is little more than an appearance package, but in a few cases, F Sport models still pack a significant performance boost. For now, a few still even boast a V8 under the hood, although they might not feature one for much longer.

If you're looking for a properly sporty Lexus model and want to work out which F Sport models are worth shelling out for, then this ranking of every current F Sport model should help you work out where to start.