5 New M18 Milwaukee Tools To Keep On Your Radar In 2026
While it's not the cheapest brand, there are plenty of reasons why many people love Milwaukee. Apart from its huge portfolio that tackles trade-specific tools, it also has a history of listening to its customers when it comes to new products. And in 2026, it continues to do so with its latest batch of M18 power tool releases. Although you can find a lot of the same tools from other brands, there are two key advantages to buying a tool from Milwaukee's M18 line up.
First, you'll get more bang for your buck from your existing M18 battery system. As of September 2026, the M18 battery system already boasts over 300 compatible power tools that cover all kinds of uses, whether personal or professional. Second, you can enjoy the benefits of the different technologies in the Milwaukee ecosystem. For example, there's the Packout storage system, which is a modular solution to transport your tools from one job site to another. For teams that share tools across multiple professional work environments, you might be able to benefit from the One-Key inventory system. And if you want to experience a foolproof way to manage dust, there's the VacLink system.
Milwaukee has continued to roll out some interesting tools for all sorts of work. So, if you're in the market for new M18 tools, there are plenty of options worth considering, including those that span landscaping, food storage, and construction.
M18 FUEL Dual Battery Mulching Vacuum
For professional landscapers or just people who work in large estates, there are so many Milwaukee landscaping tools that can make your life easier, from handheld blowers and chainsaws to pruner shears. But if you're looking for something to make mulching less of a hassle, the new M18 FUEL Dual Battery Mulching Vacuum (3014-20) can save you a lot of time and effort.
Capable of turning your leaves into mulch with a ratio of 10:1, it has a bag with a 17.7 gallon capacity. Its brushless motor can also generate up to 590 CFM. In comparison, a recently released Makita product, the 40V Max XGT Blower with Vacuum Attachment shares the same mulching ratio, but with a lower airflow capacity at 487 CFM. Unlike Makita's vacuum model, Milwaukee's offer also comes with a harness with adjustable straps, which is ideal for long uses since it can be more comfortable. With a pair of Forge HD15 batteries, Milwaukee's M18 mulching vacuum has been tested to run more than half an hour per charge. It has tool-free tube removal for improved usability and is covered by the brand's 3-year limited warranty.
As of September 2026, the M18 Dual Battery Mulching Vacuum still does not have any reviews. However, similar dual battery landscaping tools from Milwaukee have been known to perform well in the past. For example, the M18 FUEL Dual Battery Blower has been rated 4.5 stars by 200+ reviewers on the Milwaukee website.
M18 FUEL 18 lbs SDS MAX Demolition Hammer
In demolition sites, extension cords can be a safety hazard. The M18 FUEL 18 lbs SDS MAX Demolition Hammer (3018-22HD) can solve that problem easily. While it hasn't released full details yet, Milwaukee says it will have multiple speed settings and a chisel lock. Using its Powerstate Brushless Motor, it can create up to 11.4 ft-lbs of force. It also has other features for fatigue reduction, like its Anti-Vibration System.
Aside from the benefits of being part of the M18 battery system, this demolition hammer also works with the One-Key inventory system, which makes it ideal for professional teams who deal with a ton of tools. In addition, it works with the VacLink Wireless Dust Control system for more convenient dust extractor activation. For the battery, it's covered by a 3-year warranty, but the tool itself includes a warranty that spans 5 years.
That said, we've warned before that not all projects are meant to be DIY-ed. When it comes to demolition, it can be risky if you don't know what's structurally important or potentially filled with asbestos or mold. So if you're just a casual tool owner, it might still be worth hiring a professional to do the job.
M18 FUEL 4 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
With its Powerstate brushless motor, the M18 FUEL 4 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum (0971-20) can generate up to 60 inches of suction, as well as 70 CFM. Since it's designed to work seamlessly with the Packout system, you can use it and empty the debris without having to remove it from the stack. In tandem with its M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery pack, Milwaukee says it can last between 32 and 47 minutes, depending on settings. You can also activate it remotely with your VacLink remote, so you have added flexibility.
Out of the box, it includes the vacuum itself, VacLink remote, HEPA filter, expandable hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, and dust extraction hose clip adapter. It has an accessory storage area where you can keep the different nozzles when you're not using them. Milwaukee says it can also be used with its Fleece Dust Bags (49-90-1939), which you can get in a pack of three. The unit itself is also covered with Milwaukee's 3-year warranty.
Since it's still a new tool, it doesn't have any reviews yet. However, its smaller sibling, the M18 2-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, has a lot of fans with more than 950 people rating it 4.2 stars on average. Although it's not Packout-compatible, it uses the same M18 battery system and has a longer 5-year limited warranty. Apart from this, the power tool manufacturer has several other vacuums and accessories that can help control your job site's wet and dry mess.
M18 Brushless 11-inch Oscillating Misting Fan
If neither the M18 18-inch Fan nor M18 Jobsite Fan hits all the right notes for you, the M18 Brushless 11-inch Oscillating Misting Fan (0808-20) can be a better compact option for hot work environments. Capable of generating up to 12 mph and 1,450 CFM, Milwaukee says it's meant to cool spaces up to 350 square feet. For its misting fan function, you can choose three ways to connect to water for misting: tank, bucket, or hose. Unlike other fans in the Milwaukee portfolio, this oscillating misting fan is also compatible with the Packout system and is covered by Milwaukee's 3-year warranty.
Should your M18 batteries run out of juice, it also lets you use AC power. On its control panel, it comes with a control switch, mist button, and oscillation button. If you want to switch to a normal fan, you can mount it without the tank to the rest of your stack. Although, one additional thing to consider when choosing this over non-misting fans options is that you'll still need to change the filter every now and then. If you're willing to go beyond the M18 battery system, there's also a new M12 Brushless Mounting Fan (0825-20). While it doesn't have the misting function and has less than half the blade size, it can generate up to 17 mph of wind, which is 5 mph more than the M18 model. It also has three different mounting options: clamp, magnet, and passthrough.
M18 Jobsite Lunch Warmer
In the past, Milwaukee has released a few poorly reviewed insulated lunch boxes, like the Jobsite Cooler and Packout Cooler. However, in July 2026, we highlighted how a food warming device was one of the many Milwaukee patents that gave us a glimpse into the future. Just a few months later, Milwaukee has added the M18 Jobsite Lunch Warmer (0811-20) to its official product line.
Compatible with its Packout system, the M18 Jobsite Lunch Warmer measures 7.48 inches by 8.23 inches by 10.75 inches. Milwaukee claims you can heat up to two meals with its RedLithium XC5.0 battery. Depending on how hot you want it, it also has three heat settings (low, medium, and high). In addition, it has custom foam insulation for improved heat retention. It comes with a digital LED display that has a built-in clock. And since it's made for tough job sites, it is impact-resistant and has an IP54 rating.
Apart from the lunch warmer unit, it ships with a pair of stainless steel containers that are made with food grade materials. With a 4.75 cup capacity, the container comes with leakproof, removable lids. Weighing 0.725 lbs, it measures 2.95 inches by 8.18 inches by 6.01 inches and can be used on its own. But take note, while it is dishwasher-safe, you will need to remove the rubber gasket before you throw it in. If you're the type to prepare meals for the whole week, you can also purchase extra containers.