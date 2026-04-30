5 DIY Projects You Should Never Do Yourself (And Why)

We get it, some of you have a go-get-'em attitude and an unwavering confidence when it comes to renovations, repairs, and DIY projects around your home. There's a certain satisfaction in seeing a problem and tackling it yourself without anyone's help, but sometimes it's better to swallow your pride and call in reinforcements.

Despite all appearances, our homes are complex and living things. Wires and pipes run through the interior like blood vessels and neurons, the walls and ceiling flex against the ground, wind, and weather. Moisture and microbes can enter through your doors and windows, or be carried in on your clothing, shoes, and skin. Like any living thing, the systems that keep your house healthy need regular maintenance or else they'll break down.

While there are plenty of DIY projects you can safely and confidently do on your own, without the help of professionals or even friends, there are other jobs that you probably never want to do solo. Some residential ailments respond well to DIY repairs, while a trained expert better handles others. If you're facing any of the following projects, take a minute to reconsider before you jump in all by yourself. You probably want to have a friend for reinforcements at the very least, and you might want to consider calling in the pros.