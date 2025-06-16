Do Modern Car Brakes Have Asbestos In Them? Here's What You Need To Know

It may seem ridiculous to consider that asbestos was used in brake pads throughout much of the 20th century, and on a fairly widespread basis until the 1980s, when automakers and parts manufacturers began phasing out the toxic material. What may seem even more insane is that the EPA didn't actually ban the use of asbestos in brake pads until March 2024 — even though we've known about the links between asbestos and cancer since the 1930s.

Advertisement

However, if we ignore the health consequences, there were many strong arguments in favor of using asbestos in brake pads. For instance, asbestos handles heat brilliantly: It doesn't become brittle or deform even when subjected to extreme temperatures, which makes it an ideal material for brake pads. Furthermore, asbestos is a high-friction and hard-wearing material. It's clear to see why asbestos was so popular, then. Thankfully, manufacturers use a variety of different materials to make brake pads now, all of which are much safer than asbestos when it comes to human exposure.

It's worth noting that, while the EPA has banned the manufacturing of asbestos brake pads in the U.S., pads produced elsewhere may still contain asbestos. So, yes, some modern brake pads may still have asbestos, but buying brand-new pads from American companies should be a safe way of ensuring you avoid the harmful substance.

Advertisement