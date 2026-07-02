5 New Milwaukee Patents In 2026 That Hint At What Could Be Coming Next

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One of the many reasons Milwaukee is often considered one of the best major cordless power tool brands on the market today is that the company is constantly innovating and investing in new technologies. Just about everything that sets its tools apart, from its incredibly popular RedLithium battery systems to its One-Key tracking and management system, is a technology that was developed exclusively for Milwaukee products. These proprietary technologies help distinguish Milwaukee from its competitors and keep the brand's products at the cutting edge of the industry.

A big part of the process in how Milwaukee's research and development department does this is by acquiring patents. These protect the company's proprietary technology, ensuring that you will only find these specialized features on Milwaukee products. These patents are often filed months or even years before you'll actually see the tools that use them on hardware store shelves, so it can be tricky to say when you might actually be able to buy them. It's also not guaranteed that Milwaukee will even use these patents, as any number of factors could lead to their cancellation before they're announced. Even so, taking a look at the technologies that the company has recently secured the legal rights to can sometimes be a strong indicator as to what kinds of products we're likely to see the brand come out with next.