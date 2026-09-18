Don't Buy A New Tool Box Unless It Has These 10 Things

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So you've finally decided it's time to start shopping for a new tool box. Maybe you've outgrown your old one, or maybe that new technician backed into your cart. Perhaps you're just setting out on your own and want a nice way to store tools in the garage of your new job. Having a sweet rolling cart could be just the thing to get you started on the right foot. Whatever the reason, you should know what to look for.

You might go into your search already having a list of non-negotiables. There could be a brand you're particularly loyal to, maybe a very limited amount of space to work with, or a certain style that suits you and what your needs are. Heck, maybe you just really like purple and won't settle for anything less than an eggplant-hued option. Each of those things is important, but when you're in the market for a $500 tool chest, or even something as expensive as a loaded tool box, it's best to make a plan before you buy something because it's pretty.