Don't Buy A New Tool Box Unless It Has These 10 Things
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So you've finally decided it's time to start shopping for a new tool box. Maybe you've outgrown your old one, or maybe that new technician backed into your cart. Perhaps you're just setting out on your own and want a nice way to store tools in the garage of your new job. Having a sweet rolling cart could be just the thing to get you started on the right foot. Whatever the reason, you should know what to look for.
You might go into your search already having a list of non-negotiables. There could be a brand you're particularly loyal to, maybe a very limited amount of space to work with, or a certain style that suits you and what your needs are. Heck, maybe you just really like purple and won't settle for anything less than an eggplant-hued option. Each of those things is important, but when you're in the market for a $500 tool chest, or even something as expensive as a loaded tool box, it's best to make a plan before you buy something because it's pretty.
Box size
While it can be easy to immediately purchase the biggest box available, it's important to remember your limitations and your needs. Many people just don't need a box that's larger than an F-350. There's no reason to go all in on an expensive rolling chest if you're a lube tech or DIY garage mechanic. In those cases, a good, cheap tool box is a better call.
If you're purchasing a tool box for your garage, actually measuring out how much space you have to work with is critical. In a professional shop setting, you've only got so much room in your bay. When purchasing a portable box or modular system, knowing the space available in your vehicle can mean the difference between which larger tools you can bring with you to a job. And that's before we even start talking about verticality — as a shorter guy, I can't count the number of times I've had to grab a stepladder to borrow a tool from a taller tech's box.
On the other hand, an upgrade because you've simply run out of room can justify the largest box you can get, especially if you're in a profession that uses a lot of specialty tools. If that's the case, a storage solution like Snap-on's monstrous 144-inch 23 Drawer Four Bank EPIQ Series Roll Cab should more than suffice, with drawers as wide as 54 inches and a load capacity of 16,000 pounds.
Box style
Your particular work circumstances can help decide what flavor of new tool box you should be shopping for. How you'll be using your box is almost as important as how large it is, and storage capacity can come into play here as well. If you're in a garage, anything from a smaller tool cart to a full-size traditional tool cabinet will work. A solid choice for new mechanics, or anyone that needs a versatile cart, is the trusty U.S. General Five-Drawer Mechanics Cart. It's available at Harbor Freight for around $290, and was the first storage unit I ever bought — and it still serves me well almost 20 years on. In fact, this U.S. General cart is so popular that there's an entire community for enthusiastic owners on Reddit, complete with different group names for your color choice.
Mobile mechanics might want to invest in a truck tool box; if you're shopping for one of these storage units, SlashGear has published a ranking of the best truck bed tool box brands. People traveling to and from a different job site every week may benefit from a modular tool box, since they're easy to move and can break down to fit in a smaller vehicle.
Portability
Some tool boxes have metal feet and are designed to remain where you park them; others are available with casters, wheeled carrying carts, or even lifting points for a forklift. If you're planning on letting your box remain in one place for its entire life, portability doesn't really matter — it's more a matter of considering where this heavy addition to your garage will be situated before setting up shop. However, even in semi-permanent setups, you'll need to move your box to clean underneath. A little portability is going to be useful — someday you might get to take that senior tech's spot next to the coffee maker, after all.
If having a box that can move is important, make sure the wheels aren't cheap, and that they spin the way you want them to. Some carts have a pair of fixed wheels and another that rotate, making them mobile but not uncontrollable. Modular storage systems often feature a low profile rolling base unit that's got a handle and wheels attached, a box that features a retractable handle, or a bespoke dolly that has spots to securely attach individual boxes. The Milwaukee Packout modular tool storage system, sold at Home Depot, actually offers all three options.
If you're shopping for a modular system but aren't sure what brand to choose, SlashGear has you covered with a list of the best modular tool boxes with drawers.
Price
Whether you're a professional technician or a new lube tech — and I've been both — the lure of the tool truck is powerful. An aggressively friendly guy who will deliver a huge fancy box, and even offers financing, might seem to be too good to be true. That's because it is. Overspending on a tool box is a quick way to get yourself into serious debt, and if you're not sure if this is the career for you, you may just end up with a huge amount of debt when you leave your current employer.
This is extra important for newer technicians. It easy to be wowed by promises of value that never diminishes and a feature list as long as your arm. But the reality is that, while you usually get what you pay for, there's a balance to be found between the box you need and what you can reasonably afford.
Tools are how you make your livelihood, and that holds true whether you store them in a cardboard box or a five-figure name brand mega chest. For some people, a big, expensive box is a status symbol. I'm just not one of those folks who take out a loan to buy a tool chest, especially when Harbor Freight is selling some great tool chests like the US General 56-inch Roll Cab, a large well-built tool box that, at $900, costs less than an eigth the price of a comparable Snap-On box.
Expansion potential
A new tool box is most likely on your shopping list for one of two reasons: either you've never owned a proper one before, or you've run out of room in your current box. Maybe you've been getting away with a mini tool box you found on Amazon, or you're just getting into a new trade or hobby. Whatever the motivation, one of the biggest mistakes a newbie can make is to buy way more toolbox than they need. However, the ability to build off an initial box by expanding a chest of drawers with additional hutches, lockers, and top boxes, is a fantastic way to save some money versus buying an entirely new storage system.
If you're just starting out, a smaller rolling cart with a few drawers and a flat top might be enough for you. The Craftsman S2000 Rolling Tool Cabinet, sold at Lowes for $284, is an updated version of the box my dad got me when I got my first job turning wrenches at Sears, and that beast has remained a part of my garage for over 15 years. Five drawers of varying sizes and a drawer capacity of 100 pounds were more than enough for my lube tech days. When that cart filled up, I added a top box to nearly double my storage. Eventually I outgrew that setup as well, but I've still got those boxes right next to my larger rolling cabinet.
Weight capacity
Different professions use different tools, and it's important to find a box capable of handling what you need to put in it. Diesel mechanics, machinists, and plumbers, not only use a ton of specialized tools, but they use some of the heaviest equipment among tradespeople. If the drawers of their tool boxes aren't rated to handle that, bends or damage to drawer rollers can happen. I've even seen actual dents in the bottoms of drawers, although we can probably chalk some of those up to the owners' anger management issues.
Overloading is also a concern — boxes that have a variety of drawer sizes and capacities have to have tool loads properly distributed, even if you want all your heaviest air tools and impact sockets in a single drawer. A heavy duty box should have the wherewithal to withstand the abuse those heavy tools will put it through. One example is the Milwaukee 52-inch High Capacity Mobile Workbench, available at Home Depot for around $1,000. This beast is sold by the same company that frequently earns the top spot in SlashGear's power tool articles, like this one ranking cordless impact wrenches, and it lives up to that reputation. A steel body over an iron frame, coated in polyurethane for durability on top of strength, provides the foundation for a tool box that has a load weight capacity of 2,500 pounds and drawers that are rated at 120 pounds
Aesthetics
At first glance, this might seem like one of the less important things to consider, but think about it — if you're buying a box for your job, you'll find yourself going back to it dozens of times a day. If it's storing your tools in your garage, you're going to see that thing every time you head out to your car. Finding a box that speaks to your tastes can be comforting, and it's much easier to tell someone which box is yours if it isn't the same big red chunk of metal that everyone else has.
Choosing a box in a color or combination you love is one option — my largest box is orange with a blue topper to rep my Chicago Bears. Stickers from different auto parts brands and video game franchises have been a constant in every shop I've ever worked in, and magnets are another option if you're trying to keep your box pristine. I've even seen technicians take the time to wrap their boxes in vinyl, using products like the VViViD+ Ultra Gloss Vinyl Car Wrap, available on Amazon in several sizes and colors. And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Sunex's themed lineup of premium service carts like the one featured above.
Security
Your tool collection can quickly become one of the most expensive things you own, and that value will only rise as you gain experience and pick up more specialized tools. Unfortunately, shady coworkers and passersby alike may feel entitled to dip into your storage system, whether just to borrow a tool or to make off with your stuff. Depending on where your box is going to live, security features may be necessary.
Many toolboxes include a built-in cam lock, the cylindrical keyed lock that rotates a little arm into position. Others have a loop for a padlock or combination lock, or a lock-and-bar system that secures all drawers in the box at once. Aftermarket companies like Genie Lock even offer proximity based automatic locks that are engaged based on your phone's proximity to the box.
Solid construction and lock fitments can make for an incredibly secure box. If you've ever seen one of those large tan gangboxes on a job site or near a public pool or park, that's probably a Knaack chest, widely considered one of the most secure boxes available. Thick steel construction and recessed padlock housing make it difficult to break into, and it's not like someone is about to run off with a box that weighs in at over 150 pounds before anything is tossed inside. The 48 x 24-inch box is available at Home Depot for around $1,100.
Features
This is the fun part. What stuff do you need in a box? Is an integrated power strip non-negotiable, or can you live with an extension cord? Is lighting necessary where you'll be setting up? Little things can make all the difference when you're working out of a box all day, every day.
The Sunex Tools Juic'd Box Seven-Drawer Powered Cart is a great example of a feature-rich box — in fact, you could say there's an embarrassment of thoughtful additions to this storage unit. Corner bumpers and four 6-inch casters keep the cart protected while rolling around the shop. A modular slide-out power tool drawer can hold over 20 tools, with a hanging area for convenient storage of drills, impact wrenches, and other pistol-grip power tools. That same drawer has sections on the bottom and top for smaller power tools like ratchets, as well as an integrated power strip so your battery chargers and cords are all organized. Other nice touches include gas lifters to help lift the lid, special storage for pry pars, and a variety of drawer depths. The sweet design options don't hurt, either.
Features do come at a cost, however, and a box like Sunex's is not cheap. The Sunex Tools Juic'd Box Seven-Drawer Powered Cart can be purchased from Amazon for around $2,120, but the extensive list of added benefits may justify the purchase for some folks.
Methodology
This list of toolbox features you should consider before buying a new tool box was assembled primarily using my own experience. As a homeowner, DIY enthusiast, hobbyist, and former automotive technician, I've purchased more tool storage than I care to admit, and currently have five tool boxes, chests, and carts of various sizes filling up my side of the garage. I also spoke with other mechanics, laborers, and even "Dungeons & Dragons" game masters about what they look for in their preferred storage methods. I also referred to a few toolbox tests from trusted sites and YouTubers.
Oh, and when you've decided on that new tool box? Take a look at our list of things you should never store in your toolbox before you start loading it up.