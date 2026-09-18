5 Popular Tech Products That Have Near-Zero Repairability, According To iFixit

As consumer tech gadgets get sleeker and lighter, one major aspect is taking a back seat: repairability. Generally speaking, the repairability of consumer products has been declining over the past few years, and there are many examples of this. We've seen many tech companies ditch user-replaceable batteries in favor of internal ones that don't allow easy replacements, and other components like memory and storage are soldered to the motherboard. Many popular tech products are designed to make repairs difficult, expensive, or practically impossible.

For consumers like you and me, that can mean shorter lifespans of the gadgets that we use, higher replacement costs, and more electronic waste. As a result, talks around gadget repairability have gained momentum in the past few years, driven by the right-to-repair movement. iFixit is known for its detailed teardowns and repairability scores that highlight how easily a given gadget can be opened, diagnosed, and put back together. The site's repairability scores often reveal just how easy or difficult the sleek gadgets we use every day are to work on.

We'll look at various popular tech products that have earned extremely low repairability scores in iFixit's testing across five categories, ranging from 0 to 3 out of 10. If you're in the market for different consumer gadgets and care about the repairability of your devices, then you should steer clear of these five popular devices because they've been found to be relatively hard to repair.