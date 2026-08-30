Why Did So Many Tech Companies Stop Using Removable Batteries?

Removable batteries can help extend the lifetime of a product. However, if you look around today, you'll notice that these kinds of batteries are a rarity in modern consumer tech gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and even handheld game consoles and controllers. Why is that the case? Well, there are quite a few reasons. In a nutshell, tech companies stopped using removable batteries to make their devices thinner, more durable, and create space for other components. For example, after launching a 17-inch MacBook Pro with a fixed battery in 2009, which was criticized by users, Apple defended the move by saying it allowed it to add extra capacity.

The company said a removable battery needs extra layers of protection against damage, and the laptop itself has to provide a compartment for the cell, all of which occupy extra space in the device. By using a fixed battery, the company automatically reclaimed space and used it to increase the cell's capacity without increasing the size or weight of the laptop. Fixed batteries can also be shaped in different ways to enable maximum utilization of available space and add more juice.

Of course, despite these seemingly valid reasons that explain why companies ditched removable batteries, some consumer devices have stayed true to those roots. In the smartphone market, for example, there are phones that still come with removable batteries, like the Fairphone 6 and HMD Skyline.