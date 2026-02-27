Removable Batteries In Mobile Phones May Be Making A Comeback

Many of today's mobile phones, like the slim iPhone Air, are lightweight and sleek, with an advanced design and the latest in modern technology. It's a far cry from previous models, which were bulkier, had buttons, and bulged in your pocket. But while mobile phones have evolved over the years, the current fixed-battery design is reverting to its old form, thanks to legislation from the European Union (EU). Based on these new guidelines, phones will once again need batteries that can be safely removed and replaced by the user.

The EU's legislation also mandates that replacement batteries, while meeting the device's technical specifications, not be bound by proprietary limits. This means that a phone must be able to accept a compatible battery that meets the device's safety and technical standards, whether or not it's manufacturer-branded. Plus, replacement batteries must be available to the user for at least 5 to 7 years following a model's end of production. The EU has placed a date of February 18, 2027, for these expectations to be met.

However, as of this writing, the EU's regulations do not directly impact removable smartphone batteries in the United States. Though the EU has influenced phone design in the past with USB-C ports, there's been no public announcements from major manufacturers that other parts of the world will see the return of removable batteries. For now, only mobile phone users in the EU will be affected by the new rules.